The release of the much-anticipated Broadcasting and Telecommunications Legislative Review panel report late last month sparked a torrent of discussion and debate. The 235 page report – often referred to as the BTLR or Yale Report – features 97 recommendations that covers telecom, broadcast, the future of the CBC, online harms, digital taxation, and a myriad of other issues. Janet Yale, the panel chair, joins the podcast this week to talk about the report. Our wide ranging conversation touches on the policy objectives of the panel, the news regulation concerns, net neutrality, consumer costs, and what may lie ahead for communications law reform.
Episode 38: Debating the Broadcast Panel Report – A Conversation with BTLR Panel Chair Janet Yale
February 10, 2020
Share this post
The LawBytes Podcast
Recent Posts
- The Broadcast Panel Report and Discoverability of Canadian Content: Searching for Evidence of a Problem
- Not Neutral: Why the Broadcast Panel Report Weakens Net Neutrality in Canada
- Weak Walk-Back: Why Steven Guilbeault’s Reversal on Government Licensing News Sites Still Leaves a Huge Regulatory Structure in Place
- Conservative MP Dan Albas on Copyright Term Extension in USMCA: Government Needs to Mitigate Damage to Copyright Law
- Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault on Regulating Foreign News Sites: “What’s the Big Deal?”
Recent Podcasts
- Episode 38: Debating the Broadcast Panel Report – A Conversation with BTLR Panel Chair Janet Yale February 10, 2020
- Episode 37: The Future of Privacy in Canada – A Conversation with Privacy Commissioner of Canada Daniel Therrien February 3, 2020
- The LawBytes Podcast, Episode 36: The Year in Canadian Digital Law and Policy December 16, 2019
- Episode 35: Allen Mendelsohn on Canada’s Copyright Site Blocking Saga December 9, 2019
- Episode 34: The Fight to Save the Dot-Org December 2, 2019
Open Books
Law, Privacy and Surveillance in Canada in the Post-Snowden Era (University of Ottawa Press, 2015)
The Copyright Pentalogy: How the Supreme Court of Canada Shook the Foundations of Canadian Copyright Law (University of Ottawa Press, 2013)
From "Radical Extremism" to "Balanced Copyright": Canadian Copyright and the Digital Agenda (Irwin Law, 2010)
In the Public Interest: The Future of Canadian Copyright Law (Irwin Law, 2005)