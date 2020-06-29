IMG_4345 by Julia Reda https://flic.kr/p/SPvBjc (CC0 1.0)

IMG_4345 by Julia Reda https://flic.kr/p/SPvBjc (CC0 1.0)

The LawBytes Podcast, Episode 57: Julia Reda on What Canada Should Learn from the European Battle over a Copyright Link Tax

June 29, 2020

Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault recently suggested that the government’s support for news media should be replaced by copyright rules that would open the door to payments from internet companies such as Google and Facebook. Guilbeault indicated that a legislative package was being prepared for the fall that would include a press publishers’ right is that is commonly referred to as an internet link tax.

Julia Reda is a former Member of the European Parliament who for several years was the most active and visible politician in Europe when it came to copyright reform. That multi-year debate ultimately led to the adoption of a link tax and upload filters with a European directive. She joins me on the podcast to talk about that experience, why she believes a link tax harms freedom of expression and diversity of media, and what lessons Canada should draw from the European experience.

The podcast can be downloaded here and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Google Play, Spotify or the RSS feed. Updates on the podcast on Twitter at @Lawbytespod.

2 Comments

  1. buy souncloud play zobika says:
    June 29, 2020 at 12:25 pm

    copyright is good thing i hope someday my country have it

    Reply
  2. Federico says:
    June 29, 2020 at 12:32 pm

    Oh yes, why would one keep something that’s working when you can replace it with a much more expensive idea which has failed in every other country in the world? Way to go!

    Reply

