Forget Link Licensing and Cross-Subsidies: When it Comes to Tech, Canada Should be Focused on Competition Law and Tax Policy

Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault was recently asked about his plans to mandate licensing of links to news articles on social-media sites such as Facebook. While the policy is often referred to as a link tax, Mr. Guilbeault insisted that it was not a tax, stating “some people think every time the government acts, it’s a tax. What I’m working on has nothing to do with tax.” Instead of a government tax scheme, Mr. Guilbeault explained that he intends to have the Copyright Board of Canada set a fee for the links to articles, backed by government power to levy fines for non-payment.
Leaving aside the semantic debate over what constitutes a government tax, my Globe and Mail op-ed argues that the comments are notable because when it comes to addressing the concerns associated with the large technology companies, Canada should be working on taxation. Mr. Guilbeault has said his top legislative priority is to “get money from web giants,” yet rather than focusing on conventional tax policy, his preference is to entrench cross-subsidy programs that keep the money out of general tax revenues and instead allow for direct support to pet projects and favoured sectors.
The full op-ed, which discusses the need to focus on competition law and tax policy, can be found here.
The debate over what constitutes a government tax is not a “semantic” debate. The issue of what does or does not constitute a tax is very clear. The Federal Court of Appeal has determined that even if a levy has all the other indicta of a tax, it will be a “regulatory charge” if it is connected to a regulatory scheme (2008 FCA 157).
Cross-subsidy programs can keep some revenues out of consolidated tax revenues and allow for the direct support of targeted sectors, including broadcasting, that contribute to fundamental elements of Canadian democracy, national identity and cultural sovereignty. Cross-subsidy programs can also avoid the problem of political interference that may come from annual Parliamentary allocations.
There is no indication that plans to support Canadian content in film and television production could spark a trade war with the prospect of millions in tariffs targeted at sensitive Canadian sectors. In the cultural domain, the recently negotiated CUSMA is basically a retread of the NAFTA, and the United States has never initiated an action of this type under the NAFTA.
There is no empirical proof that Netflix is the biggest backer of runaway Hollywood television production shot in Canada, let alone of Canadian program production. Whatever its role, Netflix is very profitable and is unlikely to rethink its strategy in this country.
Unfortunately, Canadian competition law has proved to be weak and ineffective in addressing market imperfections, partly because of the limited mandate of the Competition Bureau. In the face of tax avoidance by the digital giants through transfer pricing, the Canadian government should be prepared to explore a made-in-Canada approach that would supplement the cross-subsidy approach. Otherwise, the government risks increasing the economic and social costs of a tax revenue and competition law approach that penalizes Canadian consumers.
