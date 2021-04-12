Done! by Dave Shea https://flic.kr/p/35uYYK (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 83: Inside in the Industry Committee Hearing on the Proposed Rogers-Shaw Merger

April 12, 2021

When the proposed Rogers – Shaw merger was announced last month, it immediately became a flashpoint for Canada’s ongoing debate over wireless competition and pricing. The Standing Committee on Industry, Science and Technology moved quickly to put the proposed merger under the microscope with hearings that have included Rogers and Shaw along with academics, competitors, and regulators. I was invited to appear before the committee and provide my take on the implications of the merger. This week’s Law Bytes podcast goes inside the virtual hearing room with my short opening statement followed by clips of the Q &A with several Members of Parliament.

The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Google Play, Spotify or the RSS feed. Updates on the podcast on Twitter at @Lawbytespod.

Credits:

Standing Committee on Industry, Science and Technology, April 6, 2021

2 Comments

  1. Mominur Rahman says:
    April 13, 2021 at 10:04 am

    Thanks for valuable comment and suggestion. I think instead of buying small or medium companies in Canada the big telecom operators should go outside of Canada. We want to see Canadian Telecom Operators have their presence internationally.

    Reply

  2. Pingback: ● NEWS ● #MichaelGeist #canada ☞ The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 83:… | Dr. Roy Schestowitz (罗伊)

