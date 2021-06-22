Midnight Madness: As Canadians Slept, the Liberals, Bloc and NDP Combined to Pass Bill C-10 in the House of Commons

The Liberal government strategy of multiple gag orders and a “super motion” to limit debate bore fruit last night as Bill C-10 received House of Commons approval at 1:30 am. The Parliamentary process took hours as the government passed multiple motions to cut short debate, re-inserted amendments that had been previously ruled null and void, and rejected a last-ditch attempt to restore the Section 4.1 safeguards for user generated content. The debate included obvious errors from Liberal MPs who were presumably chosen to defend the bill. For example, Julie Dabrusin, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage, said that Section 2.1 in Bill C-10 “specifically excludes content uploaded by users.” Only it doesn’t as Dabrusin should know given that 2.1 covers users not content and she was the MP who introduced the amendment at committee to remove Section 4.1, which was the provision that excluded content uploaded by users.
Given the public support from the Bloc for cutting short debate, the outcome last night was never really in doubt. Perhaps the most interesting vote of the night came with a motion from Conservative MP Alain Rayes, which once again called for the re-insertion of Section 4.1. While the motion was defeated with the support of Liberal, NDP, and Bloc MPs, there were several notable exceptions. Liberal MPs Nate-Erskine Smith and Wayne Long both abstained and former Justice Minister (and now independent MP) Jody Wilson-Raybould voted in favour of the motion. The report stage was limited to one hour of debate, which meant that the 23 amendments were again subject to no real debate or discussion. Once the bill passed the report stage, it was on to third and final reading, which was limited to 15 minutes of debate per party. The vote followed just before 1:30 am with the Liberals, NDP, and Bloc once again supporting Bill C-10. Wilson-Raybould joined with the Conservatives in voting against it [full vote by MP here].
The bill now heads to the Senate, where based on reports, it is unlikely to get very far. Senator Dennis Dawson, a former Liberal MP and currently a member of the Progressive Senator Group, says there is a “zero-per-cent chance” the Senate will approve it by the end of this week when it breaks for the summer. Moreover, Conservative Senator Leo Housakos said “there doesn’t seem to be any momentum to pass this and rubber-stamp this without thorough review.” The likely committee for any review would be the Senate Transport and Communications Committee, which does not have any further meetings scheduled. Indeed, notwithstanding claims to the contrary from Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault, it has been increasingly clear for several weeks that this was the likely outcome with the government limiting debate, overruling its own committee chair, and using every available procedural maneuver to get the bill passed in the House of Commons only to find a few days left in the Senate calendar with no time for hearings.
Given the woefully inadequate Canadian Heritage committee hearings with the exclusion of digital-first Canadian creators, technology companies, consumer groups, and numerous independent experts as well as the passage of amendments without debate, discussion or experts, Bill C-10 desperately needs a comprehensive review. If Parliament resumes in the fall, there will be an opportunity for that review in the Senate. If, as most expect, there is an election, Bill C-10 will die, providing a much-needed opportunity to start from scratch by developing forward-looking, balanced legislation that supports the creative sector, safeguards freedom of expression, and recognizes the risks of over-broad regulations overseen by the CRTC.
Thank you for your important coverage of this pathetic process.
So if it “dies” in the Senate, then we’ve dodged a legislative bullet here?
Yes.
What a bullshit title. As if other parties didn’t do similar things at the end of the legislative session. This bill is poor and needs review, but your loosing credibility with this nonsense pearl clutching. good grief.
We look to you for expert opinion and to keep us informed.
So you think it’s normal for parliament to stay up till 1:30am to pass a bill that has zero chance to get pass the senate? When you run your own blog, you can decided on the title of your posts – this is not a newspaper.
Its not great, but its unfortunately not abnormal or unique to this particular bill.
Indeed its not a newspaper. I guess thats why I expected more from Mr. Geist. He could have laid out the facts and avoided ridiculous click-baity titles. Lesson learned.
It was literally and figuratively, while Canadians slept. I think the title is suitable
What a bullshit reply. As if other parties didn’t get crucified by the media when they tried to do similar things. And if you’re going to criticize someone’s credibility, you should at least know the difference between “your” and “you’re”, as well as the proper spelling of “losing”.
I’m obviously not a politician because I fail to see what the Liberals have accomplished here, other than they can claimed to have passed legislation (kind of). What a waste of time and energy – and thank God for the senate.
Why aren’t the harem girls in the Trudeau Media talking about Justin’s hidden agenda?
I remember when they were in hysterics over their imagined hidden agenda of Stephen Harper.
Bought and paid for little Marxist tools.
Your coverage of this topic, along with interviews with the media, has highlighted the manipulations and chaos so well that the senate will give this hackjob bill extreme scrutiny or ignore it entirely. Losing the battle may have been inevitable, but the war may be won.
I would ask the Liberal party next year if their scorched-earth strategy for this single battle was worth it. Also, the credibility the NDP and Bloq have lost as opposing parties means a vote for them is only an endorsement of the Liberals’ strategy. I think liberal-minded voters have watched this and lost trust in these parties, as I have.