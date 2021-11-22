The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 109: Striking the Balance on Misinformation and Freedom of Expression – My Examination of Canadian Policy Solutions

The Canadian Parliament is set to resume this week and it’s a safe bet that Internet regulation will be part of the legislative agenda in the coming months. One of the toughest policy issues involve misinformation, which can be difficult to define and potentially to regulate. The Canadian Commission on Democratic Expression was established in spring 2020 with a three-year mandate to better understand, anticipate, and respond to the effects of new digital technologies on public life and Canadian democracy. As part of its work, it created a Citizens’ Assembly comprised of Canadians from across the country who recently gathered for several days to debate disinformation online. Last week, I was honoured to deliver a dinner speech to the group followed by a facilitated discussion. This week’s podcast features a recording of that lecture with the slides posted here.
The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Google Play, Spotify or the RSS feed. Updates on the podcast on Twitter at @Lawbytespod.
Show Notes
PPT presentation to the Citizens’ Assembly
Credits:
CityNews Edmonton, Nearly All Canadians Saw COVID-19 Misinformation Online, Study Says
Why wouldn’t this government regulate misinformation? After all they are the experts on it.
There was the cabinet minister who said “If you repeat something often enough and loud enough then people will believe it” and then there was Bill C10 which was built on fear-mongering and misinformation.
Face it. We only need one source for misinformation and it’s this government.
