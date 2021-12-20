year-6786741_1920 by Tumisu https://pixabay.com/photos/year-2022-track-new-year-calendar-6786741/

year-6786741_1920 by Tumisu https://pixabay.com/photos/year-2022-track-new-year-calendar-6786741/

Podcasts

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 113: The Year in Canadian Digital Law and Policy

December 20, 2021

The past year has been an incredibly active one for Canadian digital law and policy with legislative battles over Bill C-10, controversial consultations on online harms and copyright, important Supreme Court decisions, new digital taxes, and an emerging trade battle with the United States. For this final Law Bytes podcast of 2021, I go solo without a guest to talk about the most significant trends and developments in Canadian digital policy from the past year and to think a bit about what may lie ahead next year.

The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Google Play, Spotify or the RSS feed. Updates on the podcast on Twitter at @Lawbytespod.

