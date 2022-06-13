facebook-g87055ec0a_1280 by Pixaline https://pixabay.com/vectors/facebook-whatsapp-youtube-snapchat-5445671/

facebook-g87055ec0a_1280 by Pixaline https://pixabay.com/vectors/facebook-whatsapp-youtube-snapchat-5445671/

Podcasts

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 130: In Their Own Words – What the Canadian Heritage Committee Heard About Bill C-11 Harms

June 13, 2022

The debate over Bill C-11 – the Online Streaming Act – seems likely to come to an end this week, at least in the House of Commons. Last week, the government introduced a motion to put an end to committee debate and set tight timelines for any further review or discussion. Before it becomes forgotten, this week’s Law Bytes podcast is devoted to the House committee hearings on the bill with clips from a wide range of digital creators, interest groups, and independent experts on the potential Bill C-11 harms to user content.

The episode features (in order of appearance): CRTC Chair Ian Scott, Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, Morghan Fortier, Oorbee Roy, Justin Tomchuk, JJ McCullough, Jeanette Patel, Scott Benzie, Patrick Rogers, Matt Hatfield, Michael Geist, Rachael Thomas, John Lewis, Stephane Cardin, Monica Auer.

The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Google Play, Spotify or the RSS feed. Updates on the podcast on Twitter at @Lawbytespod.

Credits:

Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage, May 24, 2022
Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage, May 30, 2022
Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage, May 31, 2022
Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage, June 1, 2022

Related posts:

The Government’s Gaslighting of the Online Streaming Act (Or Why Bill C-11 Regulates User Generated Content) Keeping the Bill C-11 Implementation Secret, Regulating User Content, and Citing Non-Existent Benefits: Some Reflections on the House of Commons Online Streaming Act Debate Bill C-11 and User Content at the Heritage Committee: The Gaslighting Continues The Bill C-11 Effect: “Any Video on TikTok That Uses Music Could be Subject to Regulation”
Tags: / / / /

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

CAPTCHA

*