Holi message from Minister Mendicino by Citizenship and Immigration Canada / Citoyenneté et Immigration Canada https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V3sGbuHsJck

Holi message from Minister Mendicino by Citizenship and Immigration Canada / Citoyenneté et Immigration Canada https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V3sGbuHsJck

Podcasts

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 142: CCLA’s Brenda McPhail on the Privacy and Surveillance Risks in Bill C-26

October 17, 2022

Earlier this year, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino introduced Bill C-26, new cyber-security legislation. The bill may address an issue that is widely regarded as essential, but once Canadian privacy and civil liberties had the opportunity to review the fine print in the bill, many came away concerned. Indeed, by September a coalition of groups and experts wrote to the Minister and party leaders, stating “Bill C-26 is deeply problematic and needs fixing”, warning that it risks undermining privacy rights. 

Brenda McPhail, the Director of the Privacy, Technology and Surveillance Program at the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, led the effort to place Bill C-26 in the spotlight. She joins the Law Bytes podcast to discuss the bill and the myriad of concerns that it raises.

The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Google Play, Spotify or the RSS feed. Updates on the podcast on Twitter at @Lawbytespod.

Show Notes:

Joint Letter of Concern Regarding Bill C-26

Credits:

CPAC, Federal Ministers Outline Government’s New Cybersecurity Legislation

Related posts:

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 105: NDP MP Charlie Angus on Canada’s Failed Digital Policy and His Hopes for the Next Parliamentary Session The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 117: Fight for the Future’s Sarah Roth-Gaudette on Web 3 Regulation and Alternatives to Big Tech The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 121: The Law Is No Longer Fit For Purpose – My Appearance Before the ETHI Committee on Canadian Privacy and Mobility Data The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 132: Ryan Black on the Government’s Latest Attempt at Privacy Law Reform
Tags: / / / / / /

One Comment

  1. Pingback: Fix C-26: Cybersecurity Bill is Short on Rights Protections and Accountability - CCLA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

CAPTCHA

*