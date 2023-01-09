Podcast App by Focal Foto https://flic.kr/p/2oaCFVD (CC BY-NC 2.0)

Listen Up: My Recent Podcast Appearances on Bills C-11, C-18 and Canadian Copyright Law

January 9, 2023

Parliament remains on break for most of the month of January, but that hasn’t cooled interest in Bills C-11 and C-18. I’ve appeared on several podcasts in recent weeks on these bills that may interest. Last week, I was pleased to appear on CBC’s Front Burner for an episode titled “Will Canada Make Web Giants Pay For News?”. The discussion with host Jayme Poisson focused on the implications of paying for links, the inclusion of the CBC in the system, and potential alternatives that would mitigate against the harms created by the bill.

Just before the holidays, I appeared on Senator Pamela Wallin’s No Nonsense podcast for a conversation on both C-11 and C-18. The podcast was recorded just days after the Senate Transport and Communications Committee wrapped up its review of Bill C-11, so the discussion on the proposed changes and potential next steps were top of mind.

Last month, I also appeared the Canadian Teachers’ Federation the Source podcast to discuss fair dealing. Given that Canada just extended the term of copyright, the issues raised by copyright, access, and cost to education are critical issues for 2023.

  2. quordle says:
    January 10, 2023 at 4:56 am

    It’s not easy to back Facebook as a business. I heard an excellent talk by Frances Haugen, the famous Facebook whistleblower, earlier this week. She made a convincing case that Facebook, driven by profit maximization, consistently errs on the side of technical choices that keeps users engaged, angry, and on the platform, often at enormous social cost.

    Reply

