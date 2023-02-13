Meet Senator Paula Simons, Reproduction is a copy of the version available on the Senate of Canada Website available at https://sencanada.ca/en/sencaplus/people/meet-senator-paula-simons/. Reproduction is not an official version of the material reproduced, nor been made in affiliation with or with the endorsement of the Senate of Canada or Senator Simons.

Podcasts

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 156: Senator Paula Simons on Why the Government Should Accept the Senate’s Bill C-11 Fix on User Content Regulation

February 13, 2023

Bill C-11 is in the hands of the government as Canadians await a decision on which Senate amendments it will accept, which might be rejected, and then how the Senate responds. A key question involves a fix to the regulation of user content provision, which provides that sound recordings are in, but user content is out. Senator Paula Simons, an independent Senator from Alberta nominated by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the Senate in 2018, co-crafted the compromise amendment and has been one of the most engaged and informed Senators throughout the Bill C-11 legislative process. She joins the Law Bytes podcast to discuss the hearings, her amendment, and what may lie ahead for both Bill C-11 and the upcoming Senate review of Bill C-18.

The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Google Play, Spotify or the RSS feed. Updates on the podcast on Twitter at @Lawbytespod.

Show Notes:

Senator Paula Simons, Why Bill C-18 is the Wrong Response to Canada’s Journalism Crisis

Credits:

CPAC, Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez Discusses Government’s Online Streaming Bill at Prime Time Conference

