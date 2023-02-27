The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 157: Stephen Spong on the “Goblin Mode Gaslighting” of Canadian Copyright and Fair Dealing

Last week was Fair Dealing Week, a chance for a wide range of Canadians – educators, students, librarians, archivists, and creators – to celebrate the important role that fair dealing plays in facilitating both fair access and fair compensation to copyrighted works. I ran a series of posts on Canadian education, fair dealing and copyright that will continue into the coming week. This week’s Law Bytes podcast episode is part of that series as I’m joined by Stephen Spong, the director of the John and Dotsa Bitove law library and copyright officer at Western University. Spong used fair dealing week to write a piece that appeared in multiple press venues to lament what he termed “goblin mode gaslighting on copyright” and he joins me on the podcast to talk about fair dealing in practice, the ongoing policy debate, and the meaning of goblin mode gaslighting.

Spong, Enough with the “Goblin-Mode Gaslighting” on Copyright

Geist, Canadian Copyright, Fair Dealing and Education, Part One: Setting the Record Straight

Geist, Canadian Copyright, Fair Dealing and Education, Part Two: The Massive Shift to Electronic Licensing

Geist, Canadian Copyright, Fair Dealing and Education, Part Three: Millions Spent on Transactional Licences Demonstrate Fair Dealing is No Free For All

Geist, Canadian Copyright, Fair Dealing and Education, Part Four: The Disappearance of Course Packs

