Bill C-18, Google and Mandated Payments for Links: My Appearance on CBC’s Power and Politics

As the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage summoned Google to appear next week before committee (and implausibly provide all internal documentation related to Bill C-18 by tomorrow), media coverage of the bill and Google’s response has intensified. I was pleased to appear on CBC’s Power and Politics to discuss the the bill, Google’s response, and the implications of mandated payments for links that the government expects could fund 35% of news expenditures in all news outlets in Canada.
Great job on the appearance!
At this point these Bills are just coming to the attention of “regular Joes”; is it too late for the general public to be able to do anything? It’s my understanding that C-11 is pretty much passed at this point and I’ve only just learned of it, C-18 seems to be past the point of “us” doing anything about it (is it?).
It just seems to be a shame that we live in a democracy but we don’t seem to be able to do anything until it’s too late.