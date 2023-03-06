Google AdSense by Angelo Su (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0) https://flic.kr/p/2HGYiu

Google AdSense by Angelo Su (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0) https://flic.kr/p/2HGYiu

Podcasts

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 158: In Their Own Words – Ministers, MPs, Senators and Government Officials on Bill C-18

March 6, 2023

Bill C-18, the Online News Act, has been at the centre of growing firestorm in Canada following reports that Google has begun testing the removal of links to Canadian news services for a small percentage of its users. The issue is headed to the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage later today with MPs likely to take turns berating Google executives. If you’re just catching up or don’t understand what the fuss is about, this Law Bytes podcast is for you. While the government tries to spin the bill as a big win for media of all sizes without concerns for the Internet, the reality is far different. But you don’t have to take my word for it. This podcast episode features clips of what Ministers, MPs, Senators, and government officials have already said at committee or in the Senate about the bill.

The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Google Play, Spotify or the RSS feed. Updates on the podcast on Twitter at @Lawbytespod.

Credits:

Global News, Russia-Ukraine war: Trudeau announces Canada to send 4 more Leopard-2 tanks to Ukraine, February 24, 2023

Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage, October 21, 2022

Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage, November 22, 2022

Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage, November 29, 2022

Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage, December 6, 2022

Senate Debates, February 7, 2023

Related posts:

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 129: Farhan Mohamed and Jeff Elgie on Why Canadian Independent News Publishers Want the Government to Fix the Online News Act Mandated Payment for Links To Cover 35% of News Expenditures?: Google Responds to Bill C-18 By Testing Blocking Links to News Content The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 141: Why the Online News Act is a Bad Solution to a Real Problem, Part Five – My Appearance Before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage Bill C-18, Google and Mandated Payments for Links: My Appearance on CBC’s Power and Politics
Tags: / / / / / / /

2 Comments

  1. Chris C. says:
    March 6, 2023 at 9:28 am

    The sheer ignorance and utter stupidity of these politicians, who actually believe they represent our best interests, is mind boggling and, considering the power they wield, is extremely disturbing.

    Reply

  2. Pingback: Links 06/03/2023: rpminspect 1.11 and Mozilla Enlarges the Boards | Techrights

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

CAPTCHA

*