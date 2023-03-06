The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 158: In Their Own Words – Ministers, MPs, Senators and Government Officials on Bill C-18

Bill C-18, the Online News Act, has been at the centre of growing firestorm in Canada following reports that Google has begun testing the removal of links to Canadian news services for a small percentage of its users. The issue is headed to the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage later today with MPs likely to take turns berating Google executives. If you’re just catching up or don’t understand what the fuss is about, this Law Bytes podcast is for you. While the government tries to spin the bill as a big win for media of all sizes without concerns for the Internet, the reality is far different. But you don’t have to take my word for it. This podcast episode features clips of what Ministers, MPs, Senators, and government officials have already said at committee or in the Senate about the bill.
The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Google Play, Spotify or the RSS feed. Updates on the podcast on Twitter at @Lawbytespod.
Credits:
Global News, Russia-Ukraine war: Trudeau announces Canada to send 4 more Leopard-2 tanks to Ukraine, February 24, 2023
Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage, October 21, 2022
Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage, November 22, 2022
Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage, November 29, 2022
Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage, December 6, 2022
The sheer ignorance and utter stupidity of these politicians, who actually believe they represent our best interests, is mind boggling and, considering the power they wield, is extremely disturbing.
Pingback: Links 06/03/2023: rpminspect 1.11 and Mozilla Enlarges the Boards | Techrights