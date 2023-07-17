The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 174: Chris Waddell on the Missing Context for Bill C-18 and the Challenges Faced by Canadian Media

The Online News Act has continued to create a political firestorm this summer with a legislative battle that leaves the future of some Canadian news organizations stuck in the middle between sabre rattling from the government and Internet platforms. Chris Waddell is a professor at and former director of the School of Journalism and Communication at Carleton University in Ottawa and also holds the university’s Carty Chair in Business and Financial Journalism. He’s worked at the CBC and the Globe and Mail, where he won two National Newspaper Awards. He joins the Law Bytes podcast to provide much needed context on the current moment in Canadian media and to offer some thoughts on what may lie ahead.
The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below.
Show Notes:
APTN News, Feds Fight Back After Facebook, Instagram Move to Block Canadian News Content
Prof Waddell mentioned something that was mentioned by Conrad Black in a opinion piece in the National Post (the piece was about the then proposed merger between Postmedia and Nordstar). This was that the management at both companies has made some poor decisions over the years and have ended up with some fairly hefty debt load.
As a result, one has to wonder about, had Google and Meta acquiesced to C-18, how much of the money that the media companies got would actually have been put towards supporting journalism activities? My suspicion is very little.