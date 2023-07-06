Trudeau Likens Bill C-18 Battle To World War Two Fight for Democracy as Government Suspends Meta Advertising (But Not Liberal Party Ads)

The government escalated the battle over Bill C-18 yesterday, announcing that it was suspending advertising on Meta’s Facebook and Instagram platforms due the company’s decision to comply with the bill by blocking news sharing and its reluctance to engage in further negotiations on the issue. While the ad ban applies to federal government advertising, Liberal party officials confirmed they plan to continue political advertising on the social networks, suggesting that principled opposition ends when there might be a political cost involved. At issue is roughly $11 million in annual advertising by the federal government, a sum that pales in comparison to the Parliamentary Budget Officer’s estimate of at least $100 million in payments in Canada for news links from Meta alone.
In addition to raising the economic cost to Meta for stopping news sharing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau increased the rhetoric, describing Canada as having been “attacked” by Meta and likening the government’s fight over the bill to defending democracy in Ukraine or during the Second World War [at 13:30]:
Facebook decided that Canada was a small country, small enough that they could reject our asks. They made the wrong choice by deciding to attack Canada. We want to defend democracy. This is what we’re doing across the world, such as supporting Ukraine. This is what we did during the Second World War. This is what we’re doing every single day in the United Nations.
There are strongly held views on both sides of the Bill C-18 debate, but the suggestion that stopping sharing news links on a social network is in any way comparable to World War 2 is embarrassingly hyperbolic and gives the sense of a government that has lost perspective on the issue. Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has repeatedly described the manner of compliance with Bill C-18 as a business choice for the Internet companies, yet the Prime Minister now calls that choice an attack on the country.
If it were truly comparable to a world war, then surely the Liberal Party (joined by the NDP) would not continue to advertise on the platform. Yet since the 2021 election call, the party alone has run approximately 11,000 ads on Facebook and Instagram. That is separate from individual MPs, who have also run hundreds of ads. The Meta Ad Library provides ample evidence of how reliant the party has been on social media. For example, since the start of the year, Anna Gainey ran over 500 ads as part of her by-election campaign in Quebec. David Hilderley, who was a candidate in the Oxford by-election, ran approximately 180 ads on Facebook during the same timeframe.
Ultimately, if this is the government’s Plan B to the unfolding mess that is Bill C-18, it is unlikely to make much difference. Government advertising is supposed to be about department communication not subsidy and the suspension may make it harder to reach younger demographics on issues such as summer co-op programs or Canadian Armed Forces recruitment. Regardless, the ad boycott does not alter the foundation of the legislation of mandated payments for links with uncapped liability. Moreover, the costs extend beyond just Canada, as the companies are surely looking to the global market and the potential for billions in liability for linking if others adopt the Bill C-18 approach as their model. Viewed with that prism, a federal government ban that does not even include the governing political party pales in comparison to the risks of the dangerous Bill C-18 precedent.
As I have said for weeks, everyone loses with Bill C-18 and that includes Meta. But it is readily apparent that the Canadian media sector will take the biggest hit with lost links, cancelled deals, and a bill that may not generate any new revenues. The recent experience of the CBC’s Brodie Fenlon provides a vivid illustration of the harm to Canadian media outlets that awaits under Bill C-18. In fact, even if Google finds a compromise position – the government is clearly holding out hope it can strike a deal – the lost revenues from even one platform means this legislation may prove to be a net-negative for the media sector. That suggests that it will soon be time for Plan C, starting with a de-escalation of Prime Minister’s absurd rhetoric of a country under attack.
It’s almost like a few MPs – or maybe more than a few – need to go read the bill.
Nowhere in the obligations is there an obligation or requirement to facilitate access to news. Choosing not to carry it has always been an option.
A bill that required the carrying of news (akin to cable TV’s ‘must carry’ rules) would be a very different bill.
Pablo repeatedly called it “a business decision”. At least until those businesses exercised their rights to terminate a facet of their business that would be a massive liability for them.
Will the government start going to other businesses in Canada forcing them to carry on business models that are a loss to the business? How is this a democracy?
The decision to keep Liberal Party ads on Facebook does seem incongruopus. Until you realise – and who would want it any other way? – that the Liberal Party is not the Government of Canada. More disingenuous arguments from Geist. It is the Government of Canada, logically, tactically, ethically, which cannot keep spending taxpayer money on a platform which flouts Canadian law. One would hope every group in the broader civil society – corporations, charities, political parties – would join in the boycott, including the Liberal Party, but it is demagoguery to suggest that there is “hypocrisy” involved in the Liberal Party advertising where the Government will not.
If the Liberal Party *did* cease advertising the same day as the Government of Canada, people would complain – and perhaps rightly so – of a “l’état c’est moi” attitude, but more seriously, that the Government identifies the society-as-a-whole ethical and governance issues involved in this dispute as identical with Liberal Party interests. It is precisely by *not* having the Liberal Party pull its advertising the same day as the Government that the Government, and the Party, maintains the essential difference between them. More simplistic sloganeering by Geist, in each case shilling for Facebook.
Note Geist’s language:
Government Suspends Meta Advertising (But Not Liberal Party Ads)
It would be a sad day when a government could suspend a political party’s advertisements. Geist sees the Government and the Party as one and the same. They are not. And the proof is that the Party’s ads were not suspended. If they are suspended tomorrow, well, good, I hope the other paries do too. Then the decision would not be tied to the Government’s.
The idea that the mewling, hyperbolic spew of disinformation coming out of the LPC government “leadership” is somehow comparable to the honorable sacrifice made by Canadians in WWII is execrable.
1) The middle class is being eviscerated by the ongoing housing crisis and inflation resulting in an ever-wider gap between rich and poor. See: https://www.thestar.com/business/2023/07/06/gap-between-canadas-rich-and-poor-increasing-at-record-speed.html
2) There are serious questions that need to be discussed about the level of immigration to Canada. See: https://nationalpost.com/opinion/john-ivison-as-immigration-doubts-grow-poilievre-keeps-the-faith
THESE are issues that should be discussed and considered by our leadership.
Instead we have “leadership” that thinks it’s important to:
1) Make sure that lots of money flows to friendly and subservient media.
2) Beg an American musical artist to send her tour to Canada.
We are ill-served by our incompetent and venal “Leadership” and the leftist so-called “Media”.
More than a little off-topic, but yes, the housing crisis is a scandal, and a global one. No place is exempt it seems. An illness of the capitalist system exacerbated by demographics – the half-century of boomer wealth accumulation is coming home to roost. In some quartes, but definitely not others, there is simply too much money, and the Liberal Party (a party I have never voted for), shamefully, has allowed “property” (homes) to become speculative investments.
Inflation is global and we know its causes. Too facile to blame it on the government of the day, and transitory.
Immigration. But of course. One has to bring immigration into it. Your slip is showing. If you really wanted to discuss “serious questions” around immigration, you’d know that we need immigration, that there is a labour shortage, and all sorts of other things besides, but I imagine your concern is more with the colour of people’s skin, and the possibility they might move in next door to you, or already have.
What a motely crew the Facebook and Geist supporters are.
There is no labour shortage. There is a paying-a-living-wage shortage.
https://www.ctvnews.ca/business/statcan-report-casts-clouds-on-claims-of-a-widespread-labour-shortage-in-canada-1.6415810
The latter part of your claim is true. The former part is false. In each case the fault lies with the capitalist economic system, not, primarily, with the governing party. It would be the same, or worse, under Polly and the truckers – a classic case of the working class not knowing what is not in their interests and being swayed by demagoguery. The question is wages and the quality of the jobs on offer. Talk to the itans of the economic system about that, not the government. The bommers created a system of wealth accumulation for themselves through well-paying jobs and pverty for those coming up behind them through poorly-paid jobs to keep the boomer wealth accumulation system humming.
———
The most recent figures from Statistics Canada show 372,000 job vacancies in Ontario during the third quarter of 2022. That’s nearly double the average number of vacancies (195,000) reported during the three years leading up to 2020.
But how good are these jobs? For a fuller picture of what’s really going on in the labour market, take a deeper look into what Statistics Canada found about the current vacancies:
60 per cent of the job vacancies in Ontario required no more than high school education, paying on average less than $20 an hour.
Nearly 200,000 jobs required less than one year of experience.
More than one-third of the job vacancies were in sales and service.
*the titans of the system*
*the boomers created*
Geist’s message consistently is: you will lose when you take these Tech giants on. So don’t take them on. Keep paying them protection money, be happy with the crumbs they give you, because the alternative is worse. Ask anyone who has stopped paying protection money to the local mafia. It’s not worth it.
Personally I see the battle against Big Tech, against the way Facebook spreads election disinformation, Covid disinformation, Ukraine disinformation, and is quite happy to because it is profitable, leading people along by the nose from post to post and link to link, generating income with every click, to be one of the battles of our age (along with the battle, most notably, against Big Oil) which will decide our future as thinking human beings. Already we see in some of the comments on Geist’s blog, as seen also in the hilarious and terrifying stand-up interviews in the street with Trump supporters, that in many quarters this battle has clearly been lost. Companies like Facebook have turned a natural tendency to stupidity and multiplied it a thousand-fold through their technology and the mesmerising powers of the illuminated screen.
That Trudeau would liken this “battle” (it’s really just a rejection of a business model by businesses that don’t see the business as profitable — it’s not a “battle”) to the issues that were being fought for in WWII is reprehensible.
It thoroughly disgusts me that he is trying to compare this issue to the issues that 45,000 Canadians died for.
So Trudeau feels that Meta legally blocking news links is equivalent to the Nazis murdering and enslaving tens of millions. Unbelievable!
No, he believes that enforcing and abiding by the rule of law in a democracy is the fundamental principle, or one of them, on which Canada’s entry into the war was predicated, because of Germany’s threat to that principle.Not every manifestation of upholding the principle thereafter has to involve concentration camps. Arbitrary detention, racial profiling, sexist or homophobic hiring or business practices, and many more things besides, were being protected (even when specific cases or issues could not always be foreseen at the time in 1940) when Canada went to war. (This is what makes WWII different from WWI, but that’s another story.) So when a huge, powerful foreign corporation with annual revenues five times – yes – that of the Government of Canada, theatens the social fabric of our country by refusing to abde by the law, well, that is what the country fought against also, even though no one could have foreseen such a scenario 80 years ago. It’s no different from you standing up in court and saying “I have rights under the Charter, I wish to have those rights enforced because I have a grievance against this other party”. Your Charter rights were enabled by Germany not winning the war. And those rights can be used in various ways, few involving genocide.
Geist, a lawyer, by mocking Trudeau’s comments, does not see this of course.
But Meta (and soon Google) ARE abiding by the law by not linking. That is one of the options provided by the law.
So again/still, the correlation to WWII is entirely disgusting and reprehensible.
No, that is not their final position, becaus eit woul dmean th eloss of lots of money. That position is bullying and blackmail in the hope the government simply withdraws the bill. Why? Because, Facebook hopes, the government will decide it cannot afford the political cost of its citizens losing their news links and taking it out on the government in next year’s elections. In other words, showing the government who’s boss: a legally passed law o right an obvious wrong by which these companies profit enormously, or the companies and their private interests?
It’s only a loss of “lots of money” for the Canadian news market.
Meta and Google are not making any money on news links. Removing news links from their users posts and/or search results will not harm them or cost them any money.
People will still use Facebook and Instragram. People will still use Google for search.
Canadians will have to find other ways to find news, but that won’t hurt Meta and Google. It will be business as usual for them.
How much of their ad revenue do you think gives a rat’s ass whether the search results or users posts will have Canadian news story links in it? None of it will. None. At. All.
Oh wait. Correction. The Canadian Government’s (tiny tiny tiny — on the order of a rounding error for them) advertising revenue will be lost. But that’s the only real retaliatory bullying that is going on in this whole shit-show that Pablo created.
But the loss of that (tiny tiny tiny) revenue is worth it a hundred-fold to prevent the kind of damage to the Internet and to Meta and Google if they start paying uncapped liability for (news for now — many other kinds in the future) links on a global basis.
They are fighting back a shakedown, just as they should be.
“Meta and Google are not making any money on news links.”
Sheer nonsense. Shameless.
How do you think Meta and Google are making money on news links exactly?
You must be attributing some amount of advertising dollars (on Meta and Google’s platforms) to those news links.
Do you really think any of that advertising is because of news links? Of course it’s not. It’s due to the number of eyeballs those platforms have and those eyeballs are not there for news links.
None of those eyeballs will be lost when news links go away, which means the links are worthless.
Even if some number of eyeballs are lost, it would be a tiny tiny insignificant number making the news links worthless for all practical purposes.
However much you might want to think they are worth, they are nowhere near worth the global cost that uncapped liability for paying for links would be.
That is ultimately the business decision that leads them to COMPLY WITH THE LAW by opting out of posting Canadian news links.
It is a business decision for them, so clearly the links are not worth whatever you might think they are going to lose.
Meta should be prosecuted if they’re breaking the law, but they won’t be because they are not breaking the law. End of story.
And as far as defending democracy, that’s rather rich coming from a government that has stonewalled on the China election interference case, hidden behind Cabinet confidentiality to block the SNC investigation, and given over $600,000 to an organization headed by a racist.
You can now go back to denying facts, attacking straw men, gish-galloping, and hurling insults.
sorry, this comment appears twice (with an addition here) because I posted it to the wrong spot below —
As I’ve said, I’ve never voted for the Liberal Party in its federal or provincial incarnations, for precisely the reasons you mention and others like them over the past many years. That does not mean they are in the wrong here and Facebook is in the right. And, by the way, every single Liberal government we have had, federally and in every province whose politics I follow, was vastly superior and preferable to the Conservative alternative. If you think re-electing Harper would have been better than electing Trudeau, or electing Plly would be better than re-electing Trudeau, then you have no business talking about integrity.
Indeed, this continues to boggle my mind.
The Government created legislation that gives (two) businesses options to comply with the legislation:
1. Pay an unlimited amount of money to continue to provide the service of free referrals to news organizations.
2. Don’t make referrals.
They made their choice with which to comply. It was a perfectly valid choice.
Now the Government cries (no, whines) foul because they didn’t make the choice the Government wanted them to make?
If you don’t want a party to choose an option, don’t put that option on the table!
Oh, but in this case, that would have been an even more clear shakedown of these two companies. Not much different than a mafia protection racket.
That’s all of the analysis anyone should need to understand how fatally flawed this entire “solution” is. I’m talking about you Pablo.
Godwin’s Law is invoked: Trudeau automatically loses this debate. Thread over.
The narrow-mindedness of the boy wonder and his tantrums never cease to amaze me.
When are we going to have an adult for a prime minister?
As I’ve said, I’ve never voted for the Liberal Party in its federal or provincial incarnations, for precisely the reasons you mention and others like them over the past many years. That does not mean they are in the wrong here and Facebook is in the right. And, by the way, every single Liberal government we have had, federally and in every province whose politics I follow, was vastly superior and preferable to the Conservative alternative.
Anything Trudeau does or say
Is worse than anything that happened during the second world war
He s a narcist and is only interest is to destroy Canada and to line his pockets
While make fools of the rest of Canada
He is devaluing the dollar
Causing inflation and silencing what people can say and do
He needs to go
But the man does not know where it is
So he craps on all Canadians
Giving them grief and sorrow anxiety and fear
As for fear
He put a big bullseye on the back of Canadians from Putin, when he provided military support for Ukraine
When he had the chance of a life time to have stopped the war the moment it started,
He could have put a bounty on Putin’s head,
And that would have ended the war before it got started
Ad that goes for the rest of these so called useless world leaders,
Why have they not done so
When Chins can put out a bounty on anyone it desires and no one ays or does a damn thing to stop this war except to add fuel to the fire
Your all brain dead idiots and you don’t know it !
Trudeau is incompetent .
So now the anti-Trudeau basement dweller, so prevalent in the comments section of the Globe and Mail, for example, who will see every news article on any topic as a chance to whine incoherently about “Junior”, have arrived. Isn’t your favourite soap opera about to start on TV? Don’t you have anything better to do?
Google and Meta made business decisions. They don’t see the need to continually pay millions to a foreign government for what.
It’s nothing new that American businesses look
I think I know why Trudeau doesn’t understand the implications of this law. He’s been too busy figuring out how to get Taylor Swift to tour Canada. Do you think he could get Meta to sponsor it?