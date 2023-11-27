Fiberkablar nok til mange hus by Arild Finne Nybø, http://arny.no/, https://flic.kr/p/7YaVKD CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Fiberkablar nok til mange hus by Arild Finne Nybø, http://arny.no/, https://flic.kr/p/7YaVKD CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 186: Andy Kaplan-Myrth on the CRTC’s Last Ditch Attempt to Fix Canada’s Internet Competition Problem

November 27, 2023

For many years, Canadians have lamented the state of competition for Internet broadband services, pointing to concerns regarding price and lack of choice. Earlier this month, the CRTC seemed to agree, admitting in a decision involving competitive access that it is “important that the Commission revise its approach to promote competition and protect the interests of Canadians.” Andy Kaplan-Myrth is Vice-President, Regulatory and Carrier Affairs at TekSavvy, one of the few remaining independent competitors in Canada. He joins the Law Bytes podcast to discuss the current state of competition, the recent CRTC decision, and what this might mean for the Canadian market.

The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Google Play, Spotify or the RSS feed.

Credits:

BNN Bloomberg, Taking Stock – Leveling the Internet Field, November 10. 2023

