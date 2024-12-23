The Year in Review: Top Ten Posts

Last week’s Law Bytes podcast featured a look at the year in review in digital law and policy. Before wrapping up for the year, the next three posts over the holidays will highlight the most popular posts, podcast episodes, and Substacks of the past year. Today’s post starts with the top posts, which starts with a major copyright ruling involving fair dealing and digital locks. The remaining posts include four posts on the Online Harms Act and two on Bill S-210, alongside posts on the implementation of Bills C-11, C-18, and the recent decision to ban TikTok from operating in Canada.

1. Huge Win for Copyright User Rights in Canada: Federal Court Rules Digital Lock Rules Do Not Trump Fair Dealing, June 1, 2024

2. The House of Cards Crumbles: Why the Bell Media Layoffs and Government’s Failed Media Policy are Connected, February 10, 2024

3. My First Take on the Online Harms Act: Worst of 2021 Plan Now Gone But Digital Safety Commission Regulatory Power a Huge Concern, February 26, 2024

4. Canadian Government to Ban TikTok (the Company not the App), November 6, 2024

5. Bill S-210 is Just the Beginning: How a Canadian Digital Lobby Group is Promoting a Standard to “Foster Widespread Adoption of Age Verification Technologies in Canada”, January 31, 2024

6. Government Appoints New Chief of Canadian Human Rights Commission Who Linked To Articles Comparing Israelis to Nazis, Called for Israel Boycott, and Shared Platform With Banned Organization, June 25, 2024

7. Why the Criminal Code and Human Rights Act Provisions Should Be Removed from the Online Harms Act, February 28, 2024

8. Government Gaslighting Again?: Unpacking the Uncomfortable Reality of the Online Harms Act, March 13, 2024

9. Conservatives Double Down on Support for Mandated Internet Age Verification and Website Blocking: Why Can’t Canada Get Common Sense Digital Policy?, February 22, 2024

10. CRTC Bill C-11 Ruling “Makes Web Giants Pay” But it is Canadian Consumers That Will Get the Bill, June 4, 2024