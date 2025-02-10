The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 226: Richard Gold on Why Canada Should Target U.S. Patents To Help Counter Tariff Trade Pressure

The trade battle between Canada and the U.S. took a brief break last week as hours before the Trump tariffs were scheduled to take effect, President Trump agreed to a 30 day delay in return for various border measures. That brought a sigh of relief but no real sense that the issue is over. Indeed, quite the opposite – as future battles over tariffs and other measures appear very likely. Professor Richard Gold of McGill University’s Faculty of Law specializes in intellectual property. On last week’s Law Bytes episode, I referenced his proposal to consider suspending patents in key sectors such as pharmaceuticals and AI as a mechanism to counter US pressure. He joins me on the Law Bytes podcast to expand on his idea, explaining why there would be benefits for Canadian firms and frustration on U.S. firms that could spark domestic support to counter potential measures targeting Canada.
That’s a really interesting point about using patent suspension as a negotiating tactic. A temporary delay is a relief, but it sounds like this trade dispute is far from over. I hadn’t considered the idea of suspending patents in key sectors as a way to counter US pressure – that’s a clever strategy, potentially creating domestic support to resist further US actions. I’d definitely listen to that Law Bytes podcast to learn more about Professor Gold’s proposal.
What a great idea! I don’t believe the Americans will see it coming. Is there not a greater threat to our sovereignty than having the commander of the most powerful military in the world say he will annex us?
It is an interesting option, and the irony of using this is that the US can’t complain, given that they do this themselves. Ok, they will complain like its nobody’s business, but a focus on the IP held by some of the pharma and tech-bros should get 47’s attention.
Suspending patents in critical industries as a countermeasure to US pressure is an excellent concept, one that I hadn’t thought of before but which would galvanise domestic support against additional US initiatives.