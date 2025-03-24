Digital by James Cridland https://flic.kr/p/7j5m4Q CC BY 2.0

Digital by James Cridland https://flic.kr/p/7j5m4Q CC BY 2.0

Podcasts

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 229: My Digital Access Day Keynote – Assessing the Canadian Digital Policy Record

March 24, 2025

With a federal election just called and the campaign now underway, the focus will turn – at least in very small part – to party policies. It is certainly possible that digital issues such as AI regulation, online harms, and the fate of Internet laws will merit a mention. I’m hoping to cover those issues in the weeks ahead, but this week, I offer one last look back. Last month, I delivered the keynote opening address at Digital Access Day, an annual forum on digital policy run by the Canadian Internet Society. I recorded the talk – which focused on the end of some bills and the potential start of something new. While things have changing rapidly over the past month, I think it still provides a useful review and it is included in its entirety in this week’s Law Bytes podcast.

The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Google Play, Spotify or the RSS feed. Updates on the podcast on Twitter at @Lawbytespod.

Related posts:

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 212: Matt Hatfield on the State of Canadian Digital Policy as Politicians Return from the Summer Recess The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 223: Looking Back at the Year in Canadian Digital Law and Policy The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 225: How Canada Can Leverage Digital Policy to Retaliate Against Trump’s Tariffs
Tags: / /

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

CAPTCHA

*