The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 227: Tara Henley on How to Save the CBC

Debates over the role and future of the CBC are seemingly about as old as the CBC itself. Those debates have become increasingly fractious in recent years as some see the public broadcaster as essential to Canadian culture and to address concerns about misinformation, while other insist it is hopelessly biased, outdated, and a threat to marketplace competition. Tara Henley is a Canadian writer, journalist and podcaster who spent years at the CBC. Several years ago, she quit the CBC in very public fashion and has since developed an important presence online through her podcasts and Substack. She’s recently wrote an important piece on how to save the CBC and she joins the Law Bytes podcast this week to discuss.

Lean Out with Tara Henley, How to Save the CBC, February 8, 2025

CBC News The National, Heritage Minister Pitches CBC/Radio Canada Overhaul, Funding Boost, February 20, 2025