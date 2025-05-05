Mark Carney, Governor by Bank of England CC BY-ND 2.0 https://flic.kr/p/eZweQj

Mark Carney, Governor by Bank of England CC BY-ND 2.0 https://flic.kr/p/eZweQj

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 232: What Will Canadian Digital Policy Look Like Under the New Liberal Carney Government?

May 5, 2025

Digital policy did not play a major role in the recent federal election, but the new Mark Carney Liberal government is quickly going to face a wide range of digital-related policy questions. This week’s Law Bytes podcast examines the short, medium and longer term issues including the future of the digital services tax, Canadian digital sovereignty, and the fate of legislation that did not make it past the finish line in the last Parliament.

The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Spotify or the RSS feed. Updates on the podcast on X/Twitter at @Lawbytespod.

Credits:

The Globe and Mail, Mark Carney’s First News Conference in Full, May 2, 2025

2 Comments

