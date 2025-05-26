The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 233: Abdi Aidid on AI, the Law and the Future of Legal Practice

The discussion on the intersection between AI and the law, especially with respect to legal services continues to grow. From lawyers that mistakenly rely on AI generated cases to AI support for due diligence and comment review, the role of AI within legal practice has emerged as a critical issue. Professor Abdi Aidid is a law professor at the University of Toronto, where he has focused on these issues for many years, well before the public’s attention was captured by generative AI services like Chat GPT. Professor Aidid is currently a Visiting Associate Professor of Law at Yale Law School, he was a VP with BlueJ Legal, an early AI legal startup, and is the co-author of the The Legal Singularity: How Artificial Intelligence Can Make Law Radically Better. He joins the Law Bytes podcast to discuss all things AI and the law, including what these technologies may mean for legal practice.
The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Spotify or the RSS feed. Updates on the podcast on X/Twitter at @Lawbytespod.
Global News, AI Invented Fake Legal Cases Allegedly Filed to BC Court in Canadian 1st
This episode sheds great light on the evolving relationship between AI and legal practice—such a crucial conversation as technology reshapes every profession. Professor Aidid's insights highlight both the potential and pitfalls of integrating AI into law, reminding us how important it is to stay informed and critical about these tools.
