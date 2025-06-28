Ignoring the Warning Signs: Why Did the Canadian Government Dismiss the Trade Risks of a Digital Services Tax?

U.S. President Donald Trump announced yesterday that he was suspending trade negotiations with Canada due to the imminent implementation of the digital services tax (DST). The result could be increased tariffs on Canadian products and a stalemate on many of the current trade battles between the two countries. This result should not come as a surprise. Indeed, the prospect of a trade war over the DST has been readily apparent for years. In my Law Bytes podcast episode in May on Canadian digital policy under Prime Minister Mark Carney, it was the top short term issue (I did not anticipate burying lawful access in a border bill).
Just prior to Trump’s inauguration in January, I wrote:
The U.S. Administration under President Biden registered concerns with digital services taxes, but President Trump has served notice that he is ready to take action given that the vast majority of costs are borne by U.S. companies. The most obvious target is the digital services tax, which took effect on a retroactive basis dating back to 2022 last year. The first payments are due in July with estimates that the revenues from the DST could run into the billions of dollars. The U.S. has already filed for dispute resolution on the DST, but one of President Trump’s executive orders calls for investigations of any foreign countries that “have any tax rules in place, or are likely to put tax rules in place, that are extraterritorial or disproportionately affect American companies.” The Canadian DST surely qualifies and Canada’s bet that retaliation was a bluff predictably looks like a bad one. Given the efforts of the major tech companies to curry favour with the new U.S. administration, expect the elimination of the tax to emerge as a key U.S. demand.
Last year, I wrote in the Globe and Mail:
Businesses fear the DST costs will ultimately be passed along by the tech companies, making digital advertising more expensive and rendering Canadian businesses less competitive online. But the bigger concern stems from the prospect of U.S. tariff retaliation. The U.S. Trade Representative, which leads the U.S. government on trade matters, has said it is open to using “all available tools that could result in meaningful progress toward addressing discriminatory digital-services taxes.” Much like the bet that Meta was bluffing when it said it would block news links in response to legislation that amounted to a link tax, the Canadian government is once again gambling that the U.S. government threat is just a bluff.
While a DST may be a good approach (particularly if part of a global system), the Canadian plan to implement the tax retroactively next year creates some significant risks. In fact, our current approach raises the prospect of U.S. tariff retaliation, opposition from many allies at the OECD, and expanded news link blocking in response to Bill C-18.
The Canadian decision to push ahead now is puzzling given that an international consensus is precisely the approach that benefits Canada, since it provides the prospect of new revenues with the cover of a global agreement that removes the risk of tariff retaliation. There is unquestionably a need to ensure that large multinational companies – whether tech or otherwise – pay their fair share. But there is also a need for Canada to be strategic in implementing such policies. Launching into new digital services tax legislation two years before it is scheduled to take effect while there is both an international agreement on the table and mounting disputes with the U.S. seemingly invites further trade escalation with no real benefits from years to come.
In other words, you can have many reactions to the current DST battle, but surprise should not be one of them. Canada pushed ahead despite efforts at an international agreement on the issue and later dismissed the increasing friction over the issue with the U.S., which has been signalling its opposition to the DST for many years. Donald Trump has taken action, but his views are not dissimilar from Joe Biden’s on the issue nor Members of Congress from both parties. Further, the companies directly affected by the rules have been similarly responsive. For example, Google began levying a 2.5% DST fee on Canadian advertisers last year in anticipation of the DST taking effect in 2025, thereby passing along much of the DST cost to Canadian businesses and consumers.
To be clear, Canada is free to adopt whatever tax policies it wants and tech companies should pay their fair share of taxes. Ensuring tech companies collect and remit sales taxes on digital sales and services is now well established in Canada. But the government’s policy of “making web giants pay” by going above taxes all companies pay with a percentage of revenues to support Canadian film and television, millions for the news sector, and now the DST was always going to spark a reaction.
Further, the Canadian DST is exceptionally complex, covering a wide range of digital revenues that occur in Canada. The baseline applicability is for companies that generate 750 million euros (about C$1.1 billion) in global revenue of which at least $20 million is digital services revenue in Canada. Digital services revenue can arise from (1) online marketplace services revenue (which would cover an Ebay, Airbnb or Uber), (2) online advertising services revenue (Google or Microsoft), (3) social media services revenue (Facebook or TikTok), and (4) user data revenue (any company that collects and sells user data). Targeting these services means there is a lot stake, estimated by the Parliamentary Budget Officer at $7.2 billion over five years.
Other countries have DSTs, but Canada was the only one to introduce one despite an agreement to institute a moratorium on new DSTs years ago at the OECD. And then it was one of the only countries to reject an extension of that moratorium. The government insisted it would move ahead without delays and indicated it was confident it could avoid retaliation.
Given the trade tensions with the U.S. since the election of Donald Trump, unilaterally dropping the DST in the midst of a trade battle did not make much sense as we needed policy certainty under a broader deal. In other words, the DST was a card we had to play as part of a negotiation. But once we played that card by announcing the tax would take effect next week, it virtually guaranteed the U.S. would respond as it did. The priority should have been a broader deal. The government could have adopted a Trump-style delay for a month to give more time for negotiations. It could have have followed the UK model of weaving it into a broader agreement and committing to a larger digital trade deal. Instead, the government continued years of dismissing the trade risks associated with the DST, potentially creating bigger economic problems in the process.
It’s like the Canadian government is purposely driving a wedge between it and the U.S.? All the easier to present an alignment with the EU as national necessity?
There’s no question the DST carries trade risks, but let’s not pretend the U.S. is somehow uniquely victimised here. The purpose of Canada’s Digital Services Tax is simple: to ensure that tech giants making billions off Canadian users pay fair taxes in Canada rather than shifting profits elsewhere. The U.S. complains about ‘discriminatory’ taxes, but conveniently ignores that it imposes its digital-focused taxes, like the GILTI rules, which target foreign earnings of U.S. multinationals in much the same spirit.
Trump loves to spin this as Canada unfairly targeting American firms — yet he never tells people about GILTI, or that states like Maryland, Connecticut, and others have digital ad taxes that hit foreign companies. His outrage seems less about principle and more about rewarding big tech for massive donations to his inauguration.
Yes, Canada could have waited for the OECD process — but let’s be real: big tech has delayed those talks for years, hoping to avoid any meaningful taxation. Meanwhile, U.S. companies have already started passing costs onto Canadian businesses anyway.
If tech giants truly refuse to pay taxes here, then perhaps Canada should block them from doing business altogether. Because in the end, it’s not about victimising U.S. companies — it’s about fairness in the digital economy.
Exactly! Well said.
That thinking is why Canada is on so much trouble with the US in the first place.
The DST targeted American firms and the Canadian government made no secret about this. As a result, the American government pointed out that this policy does target American firms. Canada ignored everyone who pointed out this trade weakness and proceeded with it.
Now that the US has acted, the revisionist history was that this had nothing to do with targeting American firms even though that was the entire point of the DST in the first place.
Canada could’ve avoided this had they just dropped the DST altogether and waited on the OECD process. Nope, they had to act unilaterally, damn the consequences. Now, they act all surprised that the consequences, well, happened.
Typical Liberal brain. Google just implemented a 2.5% tax on Canadian ads. So it ends up Canadians just end up paying the DST. But Liberals don’t have the brain power to understand this.
If you want to have a conversation then adding cut and paste general comment like “liberals minds can’t understand” will not get the conversation going.
Learn to communicate without putting people down that have different opinions than you or your communication style makes you lose your point.
And??? What about the Canadian advertising firms that do pay taxes in Canada? There is no logic behind your statement here.
What part don’t you understand?
Its quite simple. Consumers will end up paying the DST.
I pay sales taxes levied on Canadian companies. Is this somehow unexpected?
Amazing that one week after letting a Canadian die in ICE custody we need to splash a bill that passed over a year ago onto the front pages.
That “canadian that died in ice custody” was a permanent resident that had lived in the USA since 1988 and was checking with his parole officer.
Why was he checking in?
Oh yeah, because in 2023 he was convicted of drug trafficking and racketeering and was sentenced to 12 months in prison.
But leave it to Canadian media to run a headline like ‘Canadian dies in ICE custody’ over a story like this.
So well done Angus. You got tricked by propaganda hook, line, and sinker. Elbows Up!
The two things are orthogonal: he was on parole for dealing drugs. He died in ICE custody, no reason given to date
1) Criminals should be punished.
2) People in custody shouldn’t die except from natural causes.
The elbows crowd ran with this story as if it was some big strife against Canadians
The reasonable person would conclude that an unstable individual dealing drugs likely isn’t in the greatest health condition.
It’s not like this was some young guy who got snuffed out by evil ICE agents. He was a 49 year old drug dealer. It’s practically guaranteed that it was due to natural causes.
I don’t know about you, but I’m not very concerned that a drug dealer died that had lived in the US for over 20 years.
I don’t feel sorry for American tech companies. One needs to only look to the wedding this weekend of Jeff Benzo, costing an eye raising $10 million to realize that the money actually means nothing to these characters. This is all about Trump rewarding billionaire tech buddies he wants to use to further his propaganda machine.
You bet. The “Trump mafia hoods” along with the “Digital US gods” and the “Paypal Mafia” is a real problem.
Alas, if we didn’t have the tax, Mr Trump would just find some other excuse to break off negotiations.
Now, we need to not weaken it, or it will be “prof” that we should not have it. Which makes it hard to fix any of its weaknesses.
s/prof/proof/
I must assume the 90 day deadline is not a line in the sand for the 47th and company. Canada can and will wait this out, my believe as soon as beer and bullets cost more the GOP base will go mad Tariffs are a gambit that the 47th has found has no off ramp that keeps his base
As time goes one it becomes increasingly apparent that Mr. Geist–like many of his colleagues in academia–is beholden to foreign interests. Oh, how the mighty have fallen.
“Mr. Geist … is beholden to foreign interests”
Substantiation, please?
All comments above are missing a tiny detail that was mentioned in the article: the DST cost will be directly passed along to the customers of the affected companies, i.e. us, Canadians.
Plus we will get extra tariffs.
Yes true but hopefully we will eventually get cheaper costs for milk butter and cheese
(not sure if my previous comment got eaten in the system. Sorry if it ends up being a duplicate)
This really can’t be emphasized enough. Like you, I’ve been seeing countless warnings leading up to this. It was obvious that something was going to drop sooner or later. I’ve personally seen at least 5 warnings from the US, 2 letters from American lawmakers, the delay in the DST in 2023 specifically because of the threats from the US, the USTR statement, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce warning, the Retail Retail Council of Canada warning, the US requesting a trade dispute consultation, the Trump executive order, the Trump memorandum, and the US formally listing the DST as a trade barrier.
So, when I saw this story pop up on broadcast news, a number of reporters and anchors were saying how oh so surprising, unexpected, and out of the blue this issue with the DST was. I was practically shouting at the TV screen, “HOW??? How is this even close to being unexpected?” Even as at least two reporters admitted that this has been an issue with the Biden administration with Steve Futterman (SP?) correcting one of the CBC anchors and saying that this is NOT surprising at all, this was still the talking point that it was all so incredibly surprising. I was absolutely floored with what I was hearing from some of these reporters.
Like Geist, I have no clue why there are those who are saying this is all so surprising and out from left field. The DST was being enforced next week, the US spent years trying to convince Canada that this was a bad move, and the time for the Canadian government to come to their senses ran out.
By all means, say you want to ensure platforms are being properly taxed, but the approach from the Canadian government was absolutely awful and the fact that it is blowing up in the Canadian governments face was entirely expected.
We are also trying hard to convince Trump tariff is a bad idea for both countries, he still went ahead to tariff the steels and Aluminum and cars too, do you have anything to say about that? To show some good will, why don’t we both cancel the tariffs during negotiations?
This is a worthwhile discussion, but a related and more relevant one is whether Mr Tump is going to negotiate about it or the OCDE approach in good faith.
He first complained about Canada smuggling fentanyl into the US.
1) Arguably more fentanyl is smuggled into Canada from the US.
2) Smuggling anything into the US is a US customs problem
He then announced tariffs because the US supposedly had a trade deficit in favour of Canada.
1) Canada actually has a balance of trade that is slightly in favour of the _US_.
2) Only if you remove trade in services and restrict the calculation to hard goods could you get a trade imbalance in favour of Canada.
We shouldn’t give Mr Trump reasons to complain, but please note that he’s going to complain anyway, and will make thing up to justify it. After all, a US president wouldn’t tell untruths, would he? (This is called the big lie, see Mein Kampf for an explanation.)
Canada is a poor socialist country. it will get pooorer as it taxes more or restricts more freedoms of it’s ever more controlled and destitute residents. what has Canada ever created ?
“Canada is a poor socialist country. it will get poorer as it taxes more or restricts more freedoms of it’s ever more controlled and destitute residents. what has Canada ever created ?”
Substantiation, please?
Canada is a country where 90% of the population is richer than 90% of the US population (Check it out). Before offering your first born in sacrifice to the GDP, which is a highly sulfurous deity in 2025 and getting iffier by the week passing, you should think long and hard about your next words, and whether some acres of extreme wealth define a rich country today, or the wealth distribution over an entire population. Yes, these notions are being attacked by the 1% inthe USA, relentlessly, to great success and personal enrichment.
Yes, impecunious children needing care is inconvenient to the richest. Yes, bridges, power lines, education are costly. But not reinvesting profits in national infrastructures earned the USA some very well earned ridicule from Jack Ma, who calls a cat a cat. Adding selfish interests and greed only gets a country so far. The invisible hand is not a notion any economist defends anymore in 2025.
Also, before risking personal ridicule, you should search if there actually are significant inventions Canada brought to the world. I am not a Canadian myself, but I did verify this before posting, and not to the advantage of your despising post. It’s also not very hard to find testimonies on the leading position of Canada in the AI industry currently.
While I was at it, I checked infantile mortality, teenage rate of sexually transmitted disease, and alphabetization in the G20. Have you? These numbers are still not difficult to find, despite some ongoing deletion efforts.
Trump ripped up NAFTA, then he ripped up the new USMCA agreement that he signed in his last term. His word and any agreements are meaningless. If not DST, it will be something else. I’m quite sure this outburst and reaction isn’t a surprise to Carney! Perhaps just the art of the deal!! Let Trump blow up about DST knowing you were going to give it up anyway. Better bargaining position for having other tariffs removed or lowered.
You know what, Geist: we will just not bow to Trump.
That’s the simple answer.
He can go be a bulky somewhere else.
7% unemployment and increasing, enough said
Profit taxes are based on the excess efficiency of production of the producing jurisdiction, not on the sale jurisdiction. If China taxed Canada on all it’s “profits” in China form it’s resources sales to China then Canada would be irate. There is no proof that Canada could produce the digital services it is taxing as a efficiently as the US so why should Canada get profit taxation on the efficiency of US production that may or may not make a profit if done in Canada. It’d just socialist social justice taxation childish nonsense that if extended to all other industries would see far more damage to world trade than tariffs.
Niggle: US companies often have foreign subsidiaries in low-tax countries (eg, Ireland) so they can allocate profits from high-cost countries (eg France) to them. This causes considerable anger within the EU, and some massive fines.
Whether to tax companies in the producing country or the consuming country is under “spirited” debate (:-))
We are expected to do what Trump tells us, more military spending, which means buying more US armes. Revenue will have to come from somewhere, Facebook, X , Google have obscene amounts of money and are funding Trump to ward this type of international tax off . Because once Canada successfully applies it, other countries will follow.