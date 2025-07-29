The Law Bytes Podcast Law Society of Ontario CPD Professionalism Pack

Regular listeners know that my Law Bytes podcast addresses a wide range of digital policy issues. Some of the episodes venture into issues related to technology and the practice of law, notably including the impact of artificial intelligence, new technologies, and open access to law. I recently sought accreditation for Professionalism Hours credit from the Law Society of Ontario for those episodes. The LSO has approved those requests, effectively creating a professionalism pack of episodes that can be used to meet the annual continuing professional development requirements for Ontario lawyers, which includes accredited professionalism content hours.
The following episodes have been approved by the LSO:
- The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 242: Sukesh Kamra on Law Firm Adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Innovative Technologies (45 minutes)
- The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 233: Abdi Aidid on AI, the Law and the Future of Legal Practice (60 minutes)
- The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 175: Amy Salyzyn on the Benefits and Risks of AI to the Legal Profession (30 minutes)
- The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 111: The Story Behind JusTech – How Three University of Ottawa Law Students Created a Technology Compliance Solution for Privacy Breach Rules (25 minutes)
- The LawBytes Podcast, Episode 12: The Past, Present and Future of Free and Open Access to Law (35 minutes)
Let’s see what’s new and updated and put into practice.