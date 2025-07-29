The Law Bytes Podcast Law Society of Ontario CPD Professionalism Pack

Regular listeners know that my Law Bytes podcast addresses a wide range of digital policy issues. Some of the episodes venture into issues related to technology and the practice of law, notably including the impact of artificial intelligence, new technologies, and open access to law. I recently sought accreditation for Professionalism Hours credit from the Law Society of Ontario for those episodes. The LSO has approved those requests, effectively creating a professionalism pack of episodes that can be used to meet the annual continuing professional development requirements for Ontario lawyers, which includes accredited professionalism content hours.

The following episodes have been approved by the LSO:

