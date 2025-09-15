26.08.2025. Ministru prezidente Evika Siliņa tiekas ar Kanādas premjerministru Marku Kārniju (Mark Carney) by Valsts kanceleja/State Chancellery, Foto: Gatis Rozenfelds, https://flic.kr/p/2rpLaSB CC BY-NC-ND 4.0

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 243: What Are Canada’s Digital Policy Plans as Parliament Returns from the Summer Break?

September 15, 2025

The return of the Law Bytes podcast series this week coincides with the return of Parliament from its summer break. Digital policy may not be at the very top of the legislative agenda, but there are no shortage of issues that could attract attention. This includes lawful access legislation introduced last June, the prospect of online harms safeguards, and ongoing concerns regarding privacy and artificial intelligence regulation. This week’s episode looks ahead to the coming Parliamentary session.

The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Spotify or the RSS feed. Updates on the podcast on X/Twitter at @Lawbytespod.

 

