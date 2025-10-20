The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 246: Mohamed Zohiri on the Rise and Emerging Regulation of Stablecoins

Stablecoins have increasingly begun to enter the mainstream with previously reticent policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions now shifting toward regulatory frameworks that seem more supportive of their development. The U.S. has been the most aggressive with the recent passage of the GENIUS Act, but Canadian officials have taken notice and begun to speak openly about the issue.

Mohamed Zohiri is a Legal Counsel and Fintech Advisor at the Alberta Securities Commission who has focused on stablecoins and their regulation for many years both during his graduate legal work and at the ASC. He joins the Law Bytes podcast to provide an introduction to stablecoins, examines the new U.S. legislation that may spark increased investment, and outlines where Canada currently stands on the issue.

The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below.

Show Notes:

Dr. Ryan Clements, Built to Fail: The Inherent Fragility of Algorithmic Stablecoins

Credits:

BNN Bloomberg, Stablecoins Go Mainstream: From Crypto-Tool to Potential New Payment System Pillar