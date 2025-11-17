This was waiting for me by Kristina Alexanderson https://flic.kr/p/dK23Ti CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

This was waiting for me by Kristina Alexanderson https://flic.kr/p/dK23Ti CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Podcasts

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 250: Wikimedia’s Jan Gerlach on the Risks and Challenges with Digital Policy Reform

November 17, 2025

I’m not quite sure how this happened, but somehow this is the 250th episode of the Law Bytes podcast. To mark this milestone, I’m joined by Jan Gerlach, Wikimedia’s Director of Public Policy, who leads its EU advocacy work, including efforts on UK Online Safety Act. This is particularly relevant in a Canadian context since this work has touched on issues such as user identification, platform regulation, and rules surrounding AI. Our podcast conversation features a wide ranging discussion on these issues, providing insight into some of the risks and challenges associated with digital policy reform.

The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Spotify or the RSS feed. Updates on the podcast on X/Twitter at @Lawbytespod.

Credits:

ITV News, Wiki Hits Out at UK Safety Laws, May 8, 2025

Related posts:

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 223: Looking Back at the Year in Canadian Digital Law and Policy The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 225: How Canada Can Leverage Digital Policy to Retaliate Against Trump’s Tariffs The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 232: What Will Canadian Digital Policy Look Like Under the New Liberal Carney Government? Canada’s DST Debacle a Case Study of Digital Strategy Trouble
Tags: / / / / /

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

CAPTCHA

*