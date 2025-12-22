Washington, D.C., United States of America, May 6, 2025 - Prime Minister Mark Carney signs the White House guest book as President Donald J. Trump stands behind him.Photo: Lars Hagberg, https://www.pm.gc.ca/

Washington, D.C., United States of America, May 6, 2025 - Prime Minister Mark Carney signs the White House guest book as President Donald J. Trump stands behind him.Photo: Lars Hagberg, https://www.pm.gc.ca/

Podcasts

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 254: Looking Back at the Year in Canadian Digital Law and Policy

December 22, 2025

Canadian digital law and policy in 2025 was marked by the unpredictable with changes in leadership in Canada and the U.S. driving a shift in policy approach. Over the past year, that included a reversal on the digital services tax, the re-introduction of lawful access legislation, and the end of several government digital policy bills including online harms, privacy, and AI regulation. For this final Law Bytes podcast of 2025, I go solo without a guest to talk about the most significant developments in Canadian digital policy from the past year.

The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Spotify or the RSS feed. Updates on the podcast on X/Twitter at @Lawbytespod.

Related posts:

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 236: Robert Diab on the Return of Lawful Access The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 238: David Fraser on Why Bill C-2’s Lawful Access Powers May Put Canadians’ Digital Security At Risk Why Years of Canadian Digital Policy Is Either Dead (Prorogation) or Likely to Die (Trump) The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 237: A Conversation with Jason Woywada of BCFIPA on Political Party Privacy and Bill C-4
Tags: / / / /

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

CAPTCHA

*