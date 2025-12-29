The Year in Review: Top Ten Law Bytes Podcast Episodes

The final Law Bytes podcast of 2025 released last week took a look back at the year in digital policy. With the podcast on a holiday break, this post looks back at the ten most popular episodes of the year. Topping the charts this year was a discussion with Sukesh Kamra on law firm adoption of artificial intelligence and innovative technologies. The episode is part of the Law Bytes Professionalism Pack that enables Ontario lawyers to obtain accredited CLE professionalism hours. Other top episodes focused on digital policy under the Carney government, episodes on privacy law developments and a trio of episodes on Bill C-2, the government’s lawful access bill.