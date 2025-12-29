The Year in Review: Top Ten Law Bytes Podcast Episodes

The final Law Bytes podcast of 2025 released last week took a look back at the year in digital policy. With the podcast on a holiday break, this post looks back at the ten most popular episodes of the year. Topping the charts this year was a discussion with Sukesh Kamra on law firm adoption of artificial intelligence and innovative technologies. The episode is part of the Law Bytes Professionalism Pack that enables Ontario lawyers to obtain accredited CLE professionalism hours. Other top episodes focused on digital policy under the Carney government, episodes on privacy law developments and a trio of episodes on Bill C-2, the government’s lawful access bill.
- Episode 242: Sukesh Kamra on Law Firm Adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Innovative Technologies, Jul 28, 2025
- Episode 232: What Will Canadian Digital Policy Look Like Under the New Liberal Carney Government?, May 5, 2025
- Episode 245: Kate Robertson on Bill C-2’s Cross-Border Data Sharing Privacy Risks, Oct 6, 2025
- Episode 235: Teresa Scassa on the Alberta Clearview AI Ruling That Could Have a Big Impact on Privacy and Generative AI, Jun 9, 2025
- Episode 226: Richard Gold on Why Canada Should Target U.S. Patents To Help Counter Tariff Trade Pressure, Feb 10, 2025
- Episode 244: Kris Klein on the Long Road to a Right to be Forgotten Under Canadian Privacy Law, Sep 22, 2025
- Episode 236: Robert Diab on the Return of Lawful Access, Jun 16, 2025
- Episode 238: David Fraser on Why Bill C-2’s Lawful Access Powers May Put Canadians’ Digital Security At Risk, Jun 30, 2025
- Episode 225: How Canada Can Leverage Digital Policy to Retaliate Against Trump’s Tariffs, Feb 3, 2025
- Episode 243: What Are Canada’s Digital Policy Plans as Parliament Returns from the Summer Break?, Sep 15, 2025