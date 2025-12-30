The Year in Review: Top Ten Michael Geist Substacks

My look back at 2025 concludes with a review of my most popular Substacks of the year. Much like my top ten blog posts, lawful access, privacy and digital policy were the most popular issues, though Substack also included a focus on Quebec’s Internet streaming legislation and multiple posts on the digital services tax.
- Ignoring the Warning Signs: Why Did the Canadian Government Dismiss the Trade Risks of a Digital Services Tax?, June 28, 2025
- Out of Nowhere: TIFF Undermines Artistic Freedom of Expression With Forced Name Change of October 7th Documentary, August 18, 2025
- What Is With This Government and Privacy?: Political Party Privacy Safeguards Removed in “Affordability Measures” Bill, June 6, 2025
- Canadian Government Caves on Digital Services Tax After Years of Dismissing the Risks of Trade Retaliation, June 30, 2025
- How the Liberal and Conservative Parties Have Quietly Colluded to Undermine the Privacy Rights of Canadians, November 7, 2025
- More Than Just Phone Book Data: Why the Government is Dangerously Misleading on its Warrantless Demands for Internet Subscriber Information, June 6, 2025
- Reversing the Reversal?: Government Puts Privacy Invasive Lawful Access Back on the Agenda, November 20, 2025
- The Most Unworkable Internet Law in the World: Quebec Opens the Door to Mandating Minimum French Content Quotas for User Generated Content on Social Media, December 5, 2025
- Government Reverses on Bill C-2: Removes Lawful Access Warrantless Demand Powers in New Border Bill, October 8, 2025
- Why the Trump Trade Threats Will Place Canadian Digital, Cultural, and AI Policy Under Pressure, February 13, 2025