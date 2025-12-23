10 by Leo Reynolds https://flic.kr/p/j2BS3 CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

10 by Leo Reynolds https://flic.kr/p/j2BS3 CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

News

The Year in Review: Top Ten Posts

December 23, 2025

This week’s Law Bytes podcast featured a look at the year in review in digital law and policy. Before wrapping up for the year, the next three posts over the holidays will highlight my most popular posts, podcast episodes, and Substacks of the past year. Today’s post starts with the top posts, in which two issues dominated: lawful access and antisemitism. While most of the top ten involves those two issues, the top post of the year featured an analysis of the government’s approach to the digital services tax, which ultimately resulted in an embarrassing climbdown by the government.

  1. Ignoring the Warning Signs: Why Did the Canadian Government Dismiss the Trade Risks of a Digital Services Tax?, June 28, 2025
  2. Privacy At Risk: Government Buries Lawful Access Provisions in New Border Bill, June 4, 2025
  3. Government Reverses on Bill C-2: Removes Lawful Access Warrantless Demand Powers in New Border Bill, October 8, 2025
  4. When Words Fail: Reflections on the National Forum on Combatting Antisemitism, March 7, 2025
  5. Out of Nowhere: TIFF Undermines Artistic Freedom of Expression With Forced Name Change of October 7th Documentary, August 18, 2025
  6. Here We Go Again: Internet Age Verification and Website Blocking Bill Reintroduced in the Senate (With Some Changes), May 29, 2025
  7. Government Doubles Down in Defending Bill C-2’s Information Demand Powers That Open the Door to Warrantless Access of Personal Information, September 17, 2025
  8. “Big Brother Tactics”: Why Bill C-2’s New Warrantless Disclosure Demand Powers Extend Far Beyond Internet and Telecom Providers, June 18, 2025
  9. Why Bill C-2 Faces a Likely Constitutional Challenge By Placing Solicitor-Client Privilege at Risk, June 25, 2025
  10. Government Remains Silent as it Eviscerates Political Party Privacy in Canada By Fast Tracking Bill C-4, June 12, 2025

Related posts:

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 254: Looking Back at the Year in Canadian Digital Law and Policy The Year in Review: Top Ten Michael Geist Substacks The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 236: Robert Diab on the Return of Lawful Access Government Reverses on Bill C-2: Removes Lawful Access Warrantless Demand Powers in New Border Bill
Tags: / / / /

2 Comments

  1. crossy road says:
    December 25, 2025 at 2:49 am

    Secrets to surpassing the high score record in crossy road that experts often apply.

    Reply
  2. Heic2PDF says:
    December 25, 2025 at 9:48 am

    I like the first post. This article is interesting! I did not know about the digital services tax before. It is good to understand risks in trade.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

CAPTCHA

*