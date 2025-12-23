The Year in Review: Top Ten Posts

This week’s Law Bytes podcast featured a look at the year in review in digital law and policy. Before wrapping up for the year, the next three posts over the holidays will highlight my most popular posts, podcast episodes, and Substacks of the past year. Today’s post starts with the top posts, in which two issues dominated: lawful access and antisemitism. While most of the top ten involves those two issues, the top post of the year featured an analysis of the government’s approach to the digital services tax, which ultimately resulted in an embarrassing climbdown by the government.
- Ignoring the Warning Signs: Why Did the Canadian Government Dismiss the Trade Risks of a Digital Services Tax?, June 28, 2025
- Privacy At Risk: Government Buries Lawful Access Provisions in New Border Bill, June 4, 2025
- Government Reverses on Bill C-2: Removes Lawful Access Warrantless Demand Powers in New Border Bill, October 8, 2025
- When Words Fail: Reflections on the National Forum on Combatting Antisemitism, March 7, 2025
- Out of Nowhere: TIFF Undermines Artistic Freedom of Expression With Forced Name Change of October 7th Documentary, August 18, 2025
- Here We Go Again: Internet Age Verification and Website Blocking Bill Reintroduced in the Senate (With Some Changes), May 29, 2025
- Government Doubles Down in Defending Bill C-2’s Information Demand Powers That Open the Door to Warrantless Access of Personal Information, September 17, 2025
- “Big Brother Tactics”: Why Bill C-2’s New Warrantless Disclosure Demand Powers Extend Far Beyond Internet and Telecom Providers, June 18, 2025
- Why Bill C-2 Faces a Likely Constitutional Challenge By Placing Solicitor-Client Privilege at Risk, June 25, 2025
- Government Remains Silent as it Eviscerates Political Party Privacy in Canada By Fast Tracking Bill C-4, June 12, 2025
