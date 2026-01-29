Government Says There Are No Plans for National Digital ID To Access Services

The government has confirmed that it has no plans to create a national identification system. The issue arose in a sessional paper response released this week to a question from Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu. Gladu asked “With regard to the government’s implementation of a digital identification that will be mandatory to access government services and pay taxes: what is the plan and progress of the government on the implementation of a digital identification and what are the implementation dates for each phase?” The government’s short answer: “the Government of Canada is not implementing a federal or national digital identification credential.”

The longer answer:

As part of its mandate, the Canadian Digital Service, a part of Service Canada, is making it easier for people, businesses and organizations to seamlessly and securely access digital services. The Canadian Digital Service is developing common platforms and infrastructure that will enable federal departments to offer and verify digital versions of existing physical credentials (GC Issue and Verify) such as permits and licenses, and to authenticate users of Government of Canada services in a consistent way through a new, modern, sign-in platform (GC Sign in) for those who choose to use digital services.

Access to federal services is not contingent on a digital identity, nor is one being implemented or mandated. Digital credentials are the digital versions of physical credentials departments and agencies already issue and the information within those credentials is shared only with the consent of the holder. Using these on-line platforms will be completely voluntary for people and businesses in Canada as they can choose to keep accessing their services in the method of their choice, such as over the phone or in-person at Service Canada offices and continue to use physical credentials. Digital credentials are already in use as an additional way to authenticate users, but they are a voluntary method for accessing Government of Canada services.

GC Sign in current implementation schedule

There are no plans or progress to report on the implementation of a national digital identification system, as one is not being implemented.