van-8 by Ekō CC BY 4.0 https://flic.kr/p/2rRNqfd

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 255: Grappling with Grok – Heidi Tworek on the Limits of Canadian Law

January 26, 2026

The Law Bytes podcast is back, starting with an episode on the limits of Canadian law in addressing the concerns associated with Grok AI, the AI chatbot that garnered global attention over the widespread creation and distribution of AI-generated sexualized deep fakes. Weaving together online harms, privacy, AI regulation, and platform regulation into a single issue, there have been service bans in some countries but Canada has thus far struggled to respond.

To help understand what has taken place and Canada’s law and policy options, Professor Heidi Tworek returns to the Law Bytes podcast. Professor Tworek is the Canada Research Chair and Professor of History and Public Policy at the University of British Columbia, where she also directs the Centre for the Study of Democratic Institutions. Her work explores how new communications technologies affect democracy in the past and present and she served on the government’s online harms advisory board.

The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Spotify or the RSS feed. Updates on the podcast on X/Twitter at @Lawbytespod.


Credits:

CBC News, Grok Banned By Malaysia, Indonesia Over Explicit AI Images, January 12, 2026

3 Comments

  2. Trend Games says:
    January 28, 2026 at 3:03 am

    This episode sounds timely and important, clearly examining Grok, deepfakes, and Canada’s legal gaps. Heidi Tworek’s expertise promises a thoughtful discussion on AI, democracy, and policy challenges today for listeners.

    Reply
