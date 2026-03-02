What a great read by @stephen_wolfram@twitter.com 😎 “What is ChatGPT doing… and why does it work?” by David Roessli CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 https://flic.kr/p/2oEJVLM

What a great read by @stephen_wolfram@twitter.com 😎 “What is ChatGPT doing… and why does it work?” by David Roessli CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 https://flic.kr/p/2oEJVLM

Podcasts

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 259: The Privacy and Surveillance Risks of AI Chatbot Reporting to Police

March 2, 2026

Over the past ten days, Canada has witnessed one of the fastest-moving technology policy debates in recent memory. What began as reporting about a tragic act of violence – the shootings in Tumbler Ridge, BC –  quickly evolved into questions about AI safety, corporate responsibility, police reporting obligations, and now potential AI regulation.

This week’s Law Bytes podcast is a bit different from the norm. Building off my Globe and Mail op-ed, I walk through what has happened thus far, examine the potential policy responses, and explain why both the Online Harms Act and current AI legislative models are poorly suited to this problem, and argue that Canada instead needs to start thinking seriously instead about an AI Transparency Act.

The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Spotify or the RSS feed. Updates on the podcast on X/Twitter at @Lawbytespod.

Credits:

CBC News, OpenAI Must be More Clear About Commitment to Change: AI Minister, February 27, 2026

Related posts:

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 258: Jaxson Khan With an Insider Perspective on AI Policy Development in Canada The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 233: Abdi Aidid on AI, the Law and the Future of Legal Practice The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 249: The Debate Over Canada’s AI Strategy – My Consultation Submission and Appearance at the Canadian Heritage Committee
Tags: / / / / / / / /

One Comment

  1. small jobs says:
    March 5, 2026 at 7:12 pm

    ChatGPT is very helpful with my everyday work. It’s like a mentor who give me tons of ideas and ways to improve.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

CAPTCHA

*