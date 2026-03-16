Roblox Maths Obstacle course by Alpha https://flic.kr/p/2nerG5y CC BY-NC 2.0

Roblox Maths Obstacle course by Alpha https://flic.kr/p/2nerG5y CC BY-NC 2.0

Podcasts

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 261: Ian Goldberg on the Privacy Risks of Age Assurance Technologies

March 16, 2026

Age verification, estimation or inference is seemingly all the rage right now. Vendors are promoting it as the solution to thorny challenges to limit access to certain sites and services and politicians are eager to legislate in that direction, including in Canada with Bill S-209.

Hundreds of scientists and technology experts from around the world have taken note of the trend and come together to issue a public letter warning about the privacy, safety and discrimination risks associated with these technologies. Ian Goldberg, who holds the Canada Research Chair in Privacy Enhancing Technologies at the University of Waterloo, was one of the signatories. Ian has long been engaged at the intersection between technology and privacy and joins the Law Bytes podcast to discuss the technology, how privacy enhancing technologies could address some of the concerns, and the risks with current legislative approaches.

The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Spotify or the RSS feed. Updates on the podcast on X/Twitter at @Lawbytespod.

Show Notes:

Joint statement of security and privacy scientists and researchers on Age Assurance, March 2, 2026

Credits:

Good Morning America, Age Estimation AI Technology, July 19, 2025

Related posts:

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 247: My Senate Appearance on the Bill That Could Lead to Canada-Wide Blocking of X, Reddit and ChatGPT Senate Bill Would Grant Government Regulatory Power to Mandate Age Verification For Search, Social Media and AI Services Accompanied By Threat of Court Ordered Blocking of Lawful Content Court Ordered Social Media Site Blocking Coming to Canada?: Trojan Horse Online Harms Bill Clears Senate Committee Review The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 235: Teresa Scassa on the Alberta Clearview AI Ruling That Could Have a Big Impact on Privacy and Generative AI
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One Comment

  1. David Collier-Brown says:
    March 16, 2026 at 9:32 am

    IMHO, we’re solving the wrong problem. That usually means it doesn’t have the effect we wanted, and that it comes with new problems.

    https://leaflessca.wordpress.com/2026/02/09/wrong-ban/

    Reply

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