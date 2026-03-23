The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 262: Zack Shapiro on the Claude AI Native Law Firm

What are the limits of using AI to help run a legal practice? There is much discussion about what an AI future might look like, but with the rapid development of AI tools, the future may be now. The hot AI service of the moment is Claude AI, which targets various verticals, including software development and legal services. Zack Shapiro is a New York lawyer and the founder of the Rains law firm. He is a Yale Law School grad who clerked in the U.S. federal courts and practiced at Davis Polk in New York. In a trio of recent articles, he draws on his own experience to argue that the general-purpose AI service is already sufficiently powerful to have a transformative effect on legal practice. He joins the Law Bytes podcast to discuss how he did it and what it might mean for the future of legal services.

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This episode is part of a series of Law Bytes episodes accredited by the Law Society of Ontario for continuing legal education Professionalism Hours. The program contains 45 minutes of Professionalism Content.

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Credits:

Bloomberg Television, Anthropic AI Tool Sparks Stock Selloff, February 4, 2026

The Law Bytes Podcast Professional Pack: LSO Accredited Episodes