The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 264: Jon Penney on Chilling Effects in the Digital Age

“Chilling effects” is a term people hear all the time: in court rulings, in debates over content moderation, in dealing with online harms, or in news coverage of surveillance and legal reforms. The focus is typically on how legal rules may make speaking out more challenging, risky, or even dangerous. But what if our understanding of chilling effects actually understates the issue?

Jon Penney is a law professor at Osgoode Hall Law School in Toronto and the author of a new book from Cambridge University Press titled Chilling Effects: Repression, Conformity, and Power in the Digital Age. The book forces us to rethink chilling effects with significant implications for a wide range of digital public policies. Jon joins the Law Bytes podcast to discuss the book and what his findings mean for future legal and regulatory reforms.

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Show Notes:

Jon Penney, Chilling Effects: Repression, Conformity and Power in the Digital Age

Credits:

France24 English, ‘Chilling Effect’: A Look at China’s New Espionage Law