Claude AI by Anthropic by Anthropic (Ryan Donegan) CC BY 2.0 https://flic.kr/p/2rawkpK

Claude AI by Anthropic by Anthropic (Ryan Donegan) CC BY 2.0 https://flic.kr/p/2rawkpK

Podcasts

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 265: Jason Millar on Claude Mythos, Project Glasswing, and the Governance Crisis in Frontier AI

April 20, 2026

In a year in which AI has truly dominated much of the news cycle, the story of Anthropic’s Mythos may be the biggest story of them all. A version of the popular Claude AI service is reportedly so powerful that the company can’t release it to the public yet. As governments race to meet with company officials, there are serious cybersecurity risks, prompting many leading software companies to join a new working group to get ahead of the issue before the AI model is publicly released.

Jason Millar is a colleague at the University of Ottawa, where he holds the Canada Research Chair in the Ethical Engineering of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence. He joins the Law Bytes podcast to talk about Anthropic’s Mythos, the AI governance challenges, the importance of distinguishing between AI security and AI safety, and what governments should be doing to address this latest AI challenge.

The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Spotify or the RSS feed. Updates on the podcast on X/Twitter at @Lawbytespod.

Show Notes:

ABC News, Cybersecurity Concerns About Anthropic’s ‘Claude Mythos’ Explained, April 9, 2026

Related posts:

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 262: Zack Shapiro on the Claude AI Native Law Firm The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 233: Abdi Aidid on AI, the Law and the Future of Legal Practice The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 249: The Debate Over Canada’s AI Strategy – My Consultation Submission and Appearance at the Canadian Heritage Committee The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 259: The Privacy and Surveillance Risks of AI Chatbot Reporting to Police
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