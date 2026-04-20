The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 265: Jason Millar on Claude Mythos, Project Glasswing, and the Governance Crisis in Frontier AI

In a year in which AI has truly dominated much of the news cycle, the story of Anthropic’s Mythos may be the biggest story of them all. A version of the popular Claude AI service is reportedly so powerful that the company can’t release it to the public yet. As governments race to meet with company officials, there are serious cybersecurity risks, prompting many leading software companies to join a new working group to get ahead of the issue before the AI model is publicly released.

Jason Millar is a colleague at the University of Ottawa, where he holds the Canada Research Chair in the Ethical Engineering of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence. He joins the Law Bytes podcast to talk about Anthropic’s Mythos, the AI governance challenges, the importance of distinguishing between AI security and AI safety, and what governments should be doing to address this latest AI challenge.

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Show Notes:

ABC News, Cybersecurity Concerns About Anthropic’s ‘Claude Mythos’ Explained, April 9, 2026