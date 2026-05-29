RCMP Confirms Bill C-22 Concerns: Police Want Law to Provide Access to Encrypted Communications

As the concerns about Bill C-22 mount, the government’s incoherent response has included Justice Minister Sean Fraser implausibly comparing metadata to phone book data and Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree suggesting that Canada was just trying to match U.S. metadata retention laws (the U.S. has no such law) and claiming that tech company concerns regarding breaking encryption were based on misinformation.
Yesterday, the RCMP appeared before the Public Safety and National Security committee and quickly contradicted the Minister, affirming that concerns about Bill C-22 are well justified. Indeed, the official confirmed that law enforcement wants the bill specifically because it would provide an opportunity to access encrypted communications. The exodus of tech companies, which now also includes DuckDuckGo, can be expected to continue. The relevant remarks embedded below.
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“Modernize police community in Canada”—what does that even mean? Police state? Surveillance state? More tools to watch everyone?
If we’re all “fine” because we’ve got “nothing to hide,” then why the need to watch us all? Sounds less like safety and more like pre-crime logic: “just give us a bit more and it’ll be enough”—except it never is.
It’s like they think they’re entitled to sit between you and someone else on your couch, or in the middle of private conversations—online or in person—peeking through cameras, microphones, and devices.
Devices and computers are extensions of our brains. No one has the right to rummage in our brains without explicit, individual consent.
Why do governments and their branches think they can meddle in every part of our lives—education, what we eat, how and why, private health (not the “public health” framing they hide behind), what we see, hear, and read, who we choose to live with and how, our sex, our thoughts, what we buy and how, sexuality between consenting adults (online or in person), where we go, where we come from, what we say and talk about?
We’re not property to be tagged, branded, profiled, surveilled, tracked, and manipulated.