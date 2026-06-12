The government is set to introduce privacy reform next week with the “fundamental right to privacy” expected to serve as a foundational element of the forthcoming bill. Yet as the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security continues its clause-by-clause review of Bill C-22, Liberal MP Sima Acan last night offered a stunning perspective suggesting that the government simply does not conceive of privacy as most Canadians do. Frustrated with the dogged efforts of Conservative MP Jacob Mantle to address the privacy implications of the bill, Acan stated that the bill “has nothing to do with the privacy of people and their information.” After multiple hearings on the privacy consequences of mandatory metadata retention, backdoor access and weakened encryption, and reduced evidentiary standards for access to subscriber information, the comment is ill-informed and simply shocking. If that position reflects the broader view within the government, it is little wonder that the privacy risks of lawful access have not been taken seriously.
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Sima Acan by BooBoo2517, CC BY-SA 4.0
, via Wikimedia Commons
Sima Acan by BooBoo2517, CC BY-SA 4.0
Liberal MP: Lawful Access “Has Nothing to Do With the Privacy of People and Their Information”
June 12, 2026
Tags: acan / c-22 / lawful access / mantle / privacy
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