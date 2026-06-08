Premier David Eby meets Prime Minister Mark Carney in Vancouver by Government of BC CC BY-NC-ND 4.0 https://flic.kr/p/2sec4RP

Premier David Eby meets Prime Minister Mark Carney in Vancouver by Government of BC CC BY-NC-ND 4.0 https://flic.kr/p/2sec4RP

Podcasts

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 271: Taking Stock of a Wild Week in Canadian Digital Policy With the Online Streaming Reversal, AI Strategy Release, and Lawful Access Review

June 8, 2026

In the span of a few days last week, the government announced it was reversing the CRTC’s Online Streaming Act ruling, released its long-awaited national AI strategy, and kept pushing Bill C-22, the lawful access bill, through committee. Given that this may have been the most eventful week in Canadian digital policy in years, this week’s Law Bytes podcast takes a breath and brings everyone up to speed on the latest developments.

The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Spotify or the RSS feed.

Credits:

CBC News, Carney Unveils National AI Strategy Focused on Jobs, Safety, Sovereignty, June 4, 2026

Related posts:

Digital Self-Sabotage: Why Canada’s AI Strategy Is Set to Fail Before it Even Launches The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 269: Inside the Bill C-22 Committee Hearing for the Case Against Government’s Lawful Access Plans The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 270: Roundtable on the Bill C-22 Risks for Canadian Tech Companies Featuring VPN Services Tailscale and Windscribe New Privacy Rights in the Morning, Mandatory Metadata Retention in the Afternoon: How Bill C-22 Undercuts the AI Strategy Before It Launches
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