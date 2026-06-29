Google_ATV_Reference_RCU_G10_-_Netflix_button by Paowee, CC BY 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Google_ATV_Reference_RCU_G10_-_Netflix_button by Paowee, CC BY 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Podcasts

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 274: Mark Musselman on What Stakeholders Really Think About the Government’s Reversal of the CRTC Online Streaming Act Decision

June 29, 2026

Earlier this month, the government shocked the culture sector by announcing it was effectively reversing the CRTC decision that implemented the Online Streaming Act. Culture Minister Marc Miller tried to cushion the blow with a promise of $600 million in support for the audio and audiovisual sectors, but there was no escaping the anger from some over abandoning a policy that had been years in the making. Mark Musselman is a former entertainment lawyer, longtime Canadian movie producer, and the author of the excellent White Paper Black Coffee Substack. He returns to the Law Bytes podcast to discuss the reversal, the stakeholder reaction, and the challenges that lie ahead.

The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcasts, Spotify or the RSS feed.

Credits:

CityNews, Canada Changes Online Streaming Act, June 3, 2026

Related posts:

Improv Policy: The Government Doesn’t Know What To Do About Its Online Streaming Act Mess The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 252: Len St-Aubin on the CRTC’s Plan To Modernize Canadian Content Rules The Online Streaming Act Bill Comes Due: Why the CRTC’s Latest Ruling Guarantees Years of Trade and Legal Battles From Levy to Liability: Why Canada Risks Facing Hundreds of Millions in Retaliatory Tariffs Due to the CRTC’s Online Streaming Act Ruling
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One Comment

  1. Mark Musselman says:
    June 29, 2026 at 1:13 pm

    Was great to join you Michael.

    Cross-posted a short companion piece on my end, with links to Michael’s prior coverage of the reversal: https://whitepaperblackcoffee.substack.com/p/what-they-said-what-they-meant-the?r=1wns6v.

    Reply

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