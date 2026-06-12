There has been no shortage of posts on this site on Bill C-34. For those looking for a podcast version of some of the analysis, this week I sat down with the Globe and Mail’s The Decibel podcast for a conversation with Sherrill Sutherland on the bill, the social media ban, and the risks of a U.S. retaliatory response. The podcast episode is embedded below.
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Collage of Digital (Social) Networks by Tanja Cappell (CC BY-SA 2.0) https://flic.kr/p/dTZAW6
Unpacking Bill C-34: My Appearance on the Globe and Mail’s The Decibel Podcast
June 12, 2026
Tags: c-34 / decibel podcast / social media ban
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