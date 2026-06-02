Why Mark Carney’s Antisemitism Speech Did Not Meet the Moment

For more than two and a half years, antisemitism in Canada has moved from the margins to a daily feature of Jewish life. Synagogues have been shot at, including several Toronto-area congregations this spring (among them the Shaarei Shomayim, the synagogue where I was married). Jewish schools now operate with police at the doors, community events screen attendees and withhold their locations from public disclosure, protesters target Jewish residential areas, and many Canadian Jews have quietly taken the mezuzahs off their doorposts or tucked a Star of David out of sight. Despite antisemitism rates that have attracted increasing global attention, leadership prepared to directly confront Canada’s antisemitism problem has too often been lacking.
That is the backdrop against which many in the community, myself included, hoped Prime Minister Mark Carney would use yesterday’s speech on antisemitism to forcefully call it out and take ownership of the work of confronting it. After years in which too many leaders treated a tweet or a hedged statement as a sufficient response, a Prime Minister standing up to name the crisis without qualification was much needed. Carney rightly acknowledged that the country’s civic compact is failing Jewish Canadians. He noted that more than two-thirds of all religion-motivated hate crimes last year were directed at a community that makes up only one per cent of the population, adding:
They have thrown firebombs at synagogues and attacked community centres. They have targeted Jewish-owned businesses. Harassed Jewish patients at hospitals. They drove Jewish students from the common spaces on our university campuses. And desecrated our Holocaust memorials. Canadian parents must now weigh whether it is safe to send their children to a Jewish day school. Observant Canadians think twice before wearing a Kippah on the subway.
These are facts but given that there are some that deny or seek to justify these facts, it is important that the Prime Minister has called it out without equivocation. No one can say they don’t know.
Naming the crisis is only step one however, and on the parts that matter most, the speech missed the mark. Begin with where he chose to deliver it. Carney told his audience he was speaking in a synagogue but the address was for all Canadians. But a speech for all Canadians that frames antisemitism as a national problem belongs on the floor of the House of Commons, where Canadians are represented and where all MPs – whether or not they are Jewish or represent ridings with large Jewish populations – would have had to sit together and hear the need for the country to take responsibility for antisemitism. I’m happy to see Evan Solomon, Leslie Church, Anthony Housefather, Rachel Bendayan, and Ben Carr in attendance. But we need all MPs, particularly those who have said little about antisemitism since October 7th, to see this as their issue too. MPs from all perspectives sitting side-by-side only happens in the House of Commons, and it did not happen yesterday (as one rabbi noted, a speech in a synagogue was needed months ago in the immediate aftermath of the shootings).
The larger problem is that to hear the speech is to learn that Canada has an antisemitism problem without learning why. The hate is treated as something that simply appeared (or, more accurately, re-appeared as Carney traced back to Canada’s shameful legacy during the Holocaust) and now must be managed. There was no mention of October 7th, no mention of anti-Zionism, and no account of the factors that have left the community exposed. In fact, there was not even a mention of Israel either. The prepared remarks had one reference that sought to assure Canadians that antisemitism guidelines still permitted criticism of the State of Israel, but he skipped that reference on delivery in French. In this regard, Carney’s speech does not compare well with one Justin Trudeau gave a year ago on antisemitism in which he stated “no one in Canada should ever be afraid to call themselves a Zionist. I am a Zionist.”
As I argued when the Senate’s human rights committee released its report this spring, antisemitism in Canada today runs through two channels: Jews targeted for being Jewish, and Jews targeted for being Zionists. When more than nine in ten Canadian Jews regard the existence of a Jewish state as part of who they are, those are not two problems but one, and a response that will not name the way anti-Zionism is used to launder antisemitism cannot address it. Deborah Lyons, the former Special Envoy on antisemitism whose handbook on the IHRA definition exists for precisely that reason, understood this. Carney either does not or, worse, does not believe it.
Having failed to explain the source of the problem, Carney offered little in the way of new solutions. The measures he pointed to are already underway: counter-radicalization projects, additional security funding for community institutions, and the Criminal Code amendments already before Parliament. In other words, erect larger walls to protect the community without targeting the sources of the problem.
The one new element was the announcement of the membership of the Advisory Council on Rights, Equality and Inclusion, the body that replaced the Special Envoy positions the government eliminated in February. That council will be chaired by Culture Minister Marc Miller and includes just one member of the Jewish community, alongside a mix of representatives that includes the lawyer behind a legal challenge against the University of Alberta for calling in police to clear an encampment in 2024 that the University said raised public safety concerns. The council, with no obvious expertise on the issue and membership that some in the Jewish community will view to have been adverse in the past, has been asked to approach antisemitism with more study, research, data collection, and measurement.
But we are long past the time when the community needs more study. It has been living that assessment for many months at its schools, synagogues, community centres, old age homes, hospitals, and residential areas. What was missing from the speech was new policy that might turn the tide: a zero-tolerance standard for antisemitism on campuses or commitment to active prosecution of hate. Active support for extending bubble zone legislation or tackling antisemitism within the government itself. There are no shortage of ideas. Indeed, the recently released Senate committee report on standing united against antisemitism listed 22 recommendations for action, but Carney proceeded to ignore most of them. In fact, he assured that the council’s measures “are not curtailments of freedom of expression. They are not constraints on legitimate criticism of any government on any subject anywhere.”
This is not an argument that speaking out and providing support to the community does not matter. It does and this speech was overdue. But addressing antisemitism must combine words with action and a personal commitment, whatever the political cost. In delivering a speech lacking in urgency, that prioritizes criticism of Israel over the safety of Canadians, and which comes up empty on new ideas or policies, the Prime Minister failed to meet the moment.
How about Israel stop genociding Palestinians?
You ever think that that maybe that root cause of that anti-Semitism is anger at the Jewish state for raping and slaughtering tens of thousands of Palestinians?
How many IDF soldiers ended up in jail for what they did? None.
And do try and remember that conflating anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism, is explicitly anti-Semitic.
Are Chinese-Canadians singled out for the Chinese government’s treatment of 1.5 million Uyghurs? Are they assaulted, intimidated, shot at, stabbed, their schools and places of congregation shot at?
Until you can answer why antisemitism in Canada, the US, the UK, Australia, etc., is excused by the argument that the actions of a foreign government justifies treatment of Jewish Canadians (and Jews in other countries), and the discrimination of any other racial/religious/ethnic/national group does not exist despite unlawful and despicable actions of foreign governments that aren’t Israel, anti-Zionism IS antisemitism.
First of all, it’s not “excuses”, it’s “explained”. As in this is the logical end result of a decades long campaign, by Zionists, to explicitly link anti-Zionism, to anti-Semitism.
The Chinese government isn’t out there spending billions of dollars in American lobbying money saying that if you oppose the CCP, you oppose the Chinese people. Israel has done that for over 50 years.
And more to the point, even despite that, yes, Chinese Canadians have been the targets of hate crimes because of the actions of the Chinese government.
The fact that you think that Jewish people are the only ones who face discrimination speaks volumes about your world view.
This really misses the point. Jewish Canadians, more than any other group, live in fear. You have to contextualize any comment within that reality. It’s statistically and anecdotally repeatedly shown to be true.
So you consider it discrimination when “Chinese Canadians [are targeted] by hate crimes because of the actions of the Chinese government.”
But you consider it correct when Jewish Canadians are targeted by hate crimes in response to the actions of the government of Israel.
Opposition to the existence of one, and only one, state is not normal. Zionism does not imply support for Israeli policy.
Yes, people are aware that the anti-Israel crowd, anti-Zionists or “pro-Palestinians” claim to have accurately identified the real root cause of anti-Semitism
It’s not a lack of awareness. We’ve heard this many times
After all, people like you are constantly trolling articles like this, triggered by your knee-jerk reactions, refusing to give space for this topic. You folks repeat your predictable, asinine arguments, over and over and over, not caring that *this* time, they *still* don’t agree with you
One reason that Michael Geist ignore you and continue to post articulately about anti-Semitism is that because you have no credibility
The reason you have no credibility (outside your bubble) is that your emotional reasoning and attribution errors are plain for anyone to see. But without self-regulation, you are incompetent at course-correcting, so people like you continue to troll and troll, and your intended audience continues to ignore you
Alternatively, some people argue with your “facts” and fallacious “logic”, but it never goes anywhere, nobody will change your mind, and you won’t change theirs either. It is predictable and draining
So people like Michael Geist will continue to post about anti-Semitism, and will continue to ignore you. I’d say “Deal with it” but we both know you can’t deal with it, which is why you’re still here, over and over. Now go ahead and do your worst and continue to vent as you do
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I don’t know anything about people who specifically identify with the label “anti-Zionist”. Personally, I’m not opposed to an ethnostate for Jews. I’m opposed to an ethnostate for *anybody, Jewish or otherwise, period*. The whole concept of “Nations” is pernicious; they should be a lot more like “administrative districts”.
As for what 90 percent of Jews in Canada think, well, 120 years ago (even 100 years ago), probably 90 percent of white people in Canada thought that white people should be running everything, because of some combination of believing they were culturally superior, believing they were genetically superior, and just believing it was “their nation”. If I’d contradicted them, would that have made me anti-white?
Firstly, I can only speculate what hypotheticals you would dare to come up with to critique other persecuted minorities… or do you only do this for the Jewish community?
Secondly, inventing a 1900s time-travel fantasy — using the alias of “sock puppet” of all things — to hypothetically contradict a dominant majority’s beliefs in an attempt to troll the real-life, present-day persecution of a minority in 2026 doesn’t make you anti-white.
It just makes everyone see that you are anti-analogous, anti-reasonable, and anti-believable
The point is that it is not legitimate to tell people that they’re not allowed to disagree, even vehemently, with some view that happens to be held by a majority of a group, on pain of being accused of some kind of essentialist hatred of that group.
I don’t believe that Zionism is of the essence of Jewishness or Judaism. Neither do most non-Jews, and neither do some Jews.
If you *do* think Zionism is essential to being Jewish, and if your definition says that disagreeing with that *substantive political position that has real effects on non-Jewish people* makes somebody anti-semitic, well, yes, I guess you’re going to find a lot of anti-semites in your world. But that is because you have adopted a bad definition that creates a useless, and frankly dangerous, concept. The rest of us aren’t obliged to change because you call us names.
I don’t speak for others, but I don’t personally have an issue with you opposing Zionism if you oppose the existence of all nations. Do you also dedicate your time writing about your opposition to the existence of Greece or Japan?
I submit that “the point” is:
1. You disliked the premise of the article, so you invented a wildly contrived 1900s time-travel hypothetical to manufacture a “gotcha”
2. When that failed, you pivoted to a different argument entirely: redefining Jewish identity on behalf of the Jewish community
3. You advocate an ideology that rejects nationhood itself, so you really have no pragmatic solution and no meaningful engagement with antisemitism in 2026. Faced with an article about rising antisemitism, your response has been entirely self-centred: not concern for Jews, but concern that your own anti-Zionist-adjacent views might be criticized
Why should your intended audience care about your convoluted rationalizations, if you’re trying to insert yourself as a victim the very real persecution of a minority?
Since you ignored my first question about criticizing other persecuted minorities, I would also LOVE to hear your answer to the question above: do you equally oppose other nations with all your passion, time and energy, or are you just obsessed with the Jewish one?
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“ …we have discovered a great social secret in Canada. We have contrived to solve problems which would ruin other countries merely by ignoring their existence.” — Hugh MacLennan.
Can’t ignore it any longer…
Perhaps it is time for an open discussion on the elephant in the room, starting with the over-used, but under supported by facts, use of the word “genocide” when talking about Israel’s response to an enemy at their gate who has – without pause – sought the extermination of the Jewish people from their homeland.
War is all hell, as Sherman said, and with Hamas, no one yet has offerred up how Israel is to battle a cowardly and disgusting enemy who digs under schools and hospitals to practice their evil without civilian casualties.
There is a religion which regularly chooses violence to assert itself upon non-believers, and it’s not Judaism. But we keep expanding its presence in Canada, then act mystified about why anti-Semitism keeps growing.