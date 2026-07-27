From Hanoi to Universalization Accelerating Signature and Ratification of the UN Convention Against Cybercrime by United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime CC BY 4.0 https://flic.kr/p/2sgnak8

From Hanoi to Universalization Accelerating Signature and Ratification of the UN Convention Against Cybercrime by United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime CC BY 4.0 https://flic.kr/p/2sgnak8

Podcasts

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 277: Kate Robertson on the Risks That Lie Behind Canada’s Unexpected Signing of the UN Cybercrime Convention

July 27, 2026

The Canadian government’s surprise decision to sign the UN Cybercrime Convention has sparked many questions about the convention, its risks, and what changed over the past nine months between Canada no-showing the signing in Vietnam and this month’s reversal. To help answer those questions, there is no one better than Kate Robertson, a senior research associate at the Citizen Lab, who has been vocal on the convention since negotiations began years ago. She joins the Law Bytes podcast to discuss her concerns and how the Convention fits within the broader global political and policing frameworks.

The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcasts, Spotify or the RSS feed.

Show Notes:

Robertson, A Global Treaty to Fight Cybercrime – Without Combatting Mercenary Spyware, Lawfare

Civil Society and Expert Letter on Cybercrime Treaty

Credits:

News24, UN Cybercrime Convention Will Give World Governments ‘Unprecedented’ Data Sharing Ability, September 17, 2024

Related posts:

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 259: The Privacy and Surveillance Risks of AI Chatbot Reporting to Police The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 263: The Lawful Access Act Roundtable With David Fraser and Robert Diab The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 260: What the Government Didn’t Want You To Hear About Bill C-4 And Its Weak Political Party Privacy Rules A Surveillance Treaty in Disguise: The Trouble With Canada’s Quiet Decision to Sign the UN Cybercrime Convention
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