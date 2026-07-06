The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 275: David Loukidelis on Why Stripping Privacy Enforcement from Canada’s Privacy Commissioner in Bill C-36 is Unnecessarily Risky Policy

The government’s privacy reform bill was supposed to earn applause for its effort to modernize outdated rules and provide Canadians with stronger privacy protections. Yet the decision to strip the Privacy Commissioner of Canada of responsibility for private-sector privacy law and shift that responsibility to the Digital Safety Commission has sparked widespread concern among Canadian privacy experts.

This week’s Law Bytes podcast features David Loukidelis, one of Canada’s best-regarded former privacy commissioners. Loukidelis served as BC’s Information and Privacy Commissioner from 1999 to 2010, where he was responsible for the enforcement of BC’s Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act and Personal Information Protection Act, which came into force in 2004. He joins me on the podcast to share his thoughts on the enforcement changes in the bill and what it may mean for privacy in Canada.

The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcasts, Spotify or the RSS feed.

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Canadian Press, Ottawa Introduces Long-Awaited Privacy Bill, June 15, 2026