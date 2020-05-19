The state of Internet access in Canada has been the subject of considerable debate in recent years but few dispute that there are still hundreds of thousands of Canadians without access to broadband services from local providers and that for those that have access, actual speeds may be lower than advertised and below the targets set by the CRTC. CIRA manages the dot-ca domain and has played an increasingly important role on Internet policy matters. It recently submitted a report on the urban-rural broadband divide as part of a CRTC process on potential barriers to broadband in underserved areas. Josh Tabish from CIRA joins the podcast to discuss the IPT, the CRTC submission, and the future of universal access to broadband in Canada.
Episode 51: Canada’s Urban-Rural Broadband Divide – Josh Tabish on CIRA’s Internet Performance Data
May 19, 2020
