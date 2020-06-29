Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault recently suggested that the government’s support for news media should be replaced by copyright rules that would open the door to payments from internet companies such as Google and Facebook through an Internet link tax. Julia Reda is a former Member of the European Parliament who for several years was the most active and visible politician in Europe when it came to copyright reform. She joins me on the podcast to talk about that experience, why she believes a link tax harms freedom of expression and diversity of media, and what lessons Canada should draw from the European developments.
Episode 57: Julia Reda on What Canada Should Learn from the European Battle over a Copyright Link Tax
June 29, 2020
Share this post
Episode 56: Eloïse Gratton on Quebec's Plan to Overhaul its Privacy Law
by Michael Geist
June 22, 2020
Michael Geist
June 15, 2020
Michael Geist
June 8, 2020
Michael Geist
Recent Posts
- Pay to Link?: Canadian Heritage Minister Guilbeault Backs Bringing the Link Tax to Canada
- The LawBytes Podcast, Episode 56: Eloïse Gratton on Quebec’s Plan to Overhaul its Privacy Law
- The LawBytes Podcast, Episode 55: Mutale Nkonde on Racial Justice, Bias, and Technology
- What the Federal Court of Appeal Anti-Spam Law Case Means for the Interpretation of CASL
- CASL is Constitutional: Federal Court of Appeal Upholds Constitutionality of Canada’s Anti-Spam Law
Open Books
Law, Privacy and Surveillance in Canada in the Post-Snowden Era (University of Ottawa Press, 2015)
The Copyright Pentalogy: How the Supreme Court of Canada Shook the Foundations of Canadian Copyright Law (University of Ottawa Press, 2013)
From "Radical Extremism" to "Balanced Copyright": Canadian Copyright and the Digital Agenda (Irwin Law, 2010)
In the Public Interest: The Future of Canadian Copyright Law (Irwin Law, 2005)