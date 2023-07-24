Gambar Chatgpt, Laptop, Ai. by sergeitokmakov https://pixabay.com/id/photos/chatgpt-laptop-ai-kecerdasan-buatan-8101655/

The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 175: Amy Salyzyn on the Benefits and Risks of AI to the Legal Profession

July 24, 2023

ChatGPT has taken the world by storm in recent months with the potential of generative AI – both positive and negative – top of mind in just about every sector. That is certainly true for the legal profession, where AI tools are becoming increasingly common and courts and regulators try to grapple with the implications. Amy Salyzyn is a colleague at the University of Ottawa who has written extensively in the area of legal ethics, lawyer regulation, the use of technology in the delivery of legal services and access to justice. In the coming academic year she’ll be teaching a course on AI and the legal profession and she joins me on the Law Bytes podcast to talk about the latest on AI technology for law and the legal, regulatory and ethical challenges it brings.

The podcast can be downloaded here, accessed on YouTube, and is embedded below. Subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcast, Google Play, Spotify or the RSS feed. Updates on the podcast on Twitter at @Lawbytespod.

Show Notes:

KRDO NewsChannel 13, Colorado Springs Attorney says ChatGPT Created Fake Cases He Cited in Court Documents

 

4 Comments

  3. Pingback: Links 26/07/2023: More Microsoft Downtimes, CircuitPython 8.2.1 Released | Techrights

